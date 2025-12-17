How the extended WNBA CBA negotiations negatively impact the Tempo

For an inaugural team with so much unknown, waiting on the CBA only makes it worse.

There’s only so much the Toronto Tempo can unveil before its time to get to the root of the matter: the players.

Unfortunately for this new expansion franchise, the Tempo can’t make any moves in that direction until the new collective bargaining agreement is solved.

The WNBA’s last CBA was originally set to expire on Oct. 31, 2025, however after a tumultuous set of negotiations, and no clear path yet, the agreement has been extended twice, once until the end of November, and then again, until Jan. 9.

Players have been vocal and persistent about their requests for the new deal, stating that they want the new payment structure to include league revenue sharing like the NBA’s deal does. They also want a salary cap that grows as the league grows — especially because of the rate at which the league is currently expanding — and is determined by measures of basketball related income each season.

Other key issues from the CBA negotiations include housing benefit changes, individual salary caps, minimum standards for team facilities, the codification of chartered flights for all team travel, and the expansion of retirement benefits for players.

However, there are three major issues from this delayed process that have the greatest immediate impact on the Tempo — the delay of the expansion draft, the start of the season, and the uncertainty around free agency

By this time last year, the Golden State Valkyries had already selected their inaugural players via the expansion draft, but the Tempo are no where close to taking that step. The new CBA is needed to help dictate the expansion draft process as this draft will look quite different with two new teams joining in 2026. The Tempo cannot begin to shape their on-court talent until the CBA has also taken shape.

By this time last season, the season schedules for each team had already been announced, but because the new CBA will also help determine the start date for the 2026 season fans are stuck also waiting on the schedule.

With all these delays, the WNBA is piling up logistic issues like venue planning and team scheduling, while at the same time inflicting potential harm on the current momentum of the league. The W is coming off of years of unprecedented engagement and seasons of unparalleled success, and has planned rapid growth for the league as a result. In the next five years, five new cities will introduce new franchises, yet the success of these clubs — including Toronto’s — depends largely on the league’s ability to continue with its current momentum. Major delays, like those we’ve already experienced as a result of the negotiations, have the potential to jeopardize growth for years to come.

And, let’s not forget about it’s impact on free agency, because even before all of the CBA hassle, it was already obvious this off-season would be extremely important.

Of all the WNBA players who aren’t locked up in rookie contracts, only two veteran players are signed to teams for the upcoming season. This means an unprecedented number of free agents are on the market for the winter signing period. Of course, the situation is a result of strategic contract negotiations from veteran players. Knowing the CBA would be updated this year, and knowing the salary cap and individual caps were bound to increase just as the league’s engagement had increased, players were careful to set up situations where they could take full advantage of these increases.

While the lack of players under contract is a hurdle for teams who’ve, in recent years, relied heavily on a solid veteran core; it is a very lucky situation for the Tempo to find themselves in. Instead of relying mainly on the players available during the expansion draft, Toronto will be able to look to free agent options when building its team and as a result, he Tempo will have a better chance to lure talent to the North.

The CBA negotiations have created a hostile launch pad for the Tempo as they look to establish their on-court talent and plan for what the season could look like. It is critical the league and players come to an agreement on these major issues before greater damage is done to the planning and execution of next year’s season.

