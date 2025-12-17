Raptors Injury News: Poeltl probable for matchup against Bucks

Here we go again, wait… Is it not a back-to-back? Jakob Poeltl has been listed on a short current injury list for tomorrow’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, bit of a shock as it doesn’t come during a back-to-back, which he has been resting on one of the legs for pretty much the whole season.

Poeltl was out there for Toronto’s most recent game and win on Monday, December 15, against the Miami Heat when he contributed eight points and eight rebounds in 29 minutes of action. He’s featured in 20 games so far out of a possible 27 and has seen his numbers dip from last year, but he still remains a big part of the team, as his absence is very noticeable when opponent teams crash the glass on a Poeltl-less Raptors squad. Toronto has also been in the market for a big man, according to reports, and it’ll be interesting to see if Yak’s name pops up in trade rumours in the near future.

RJ Barrett has also been listed on the injury report, which comes as no surprise for Raptors fans who have been paying attention, as he was last out there on November 23 against the Brooklyn Nets in a 119-109 win, when he picked up his injury in the same game.

There is no official report out for the Milwaukee Bucks as of now, so we will have to wait a bit longer to see who the Bucks might be missing in the third clash of a young season between the two teams. This game will break the current tie of a one-one series so far.

