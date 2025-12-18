Gameday: Raptors @ Bucks, December 18th

After their clutch win over the Miami Heat in their return to action, the Toronto Raptors will head to Fiserv Forum to do battle with the Milwaukee Bucks and try to extend their winning-streak to two games. Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will not be suiting up tonight, so naturally this will hinder Milwaukee on both ends immensely. Like most teams, without their superstar, Milwaukee is much less fearsome, so Toronto should be able to pick up the win fairly simply tonight, and this game will also give them a chance to work out some kinks in their offense as well.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 16-11 | 3rd in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 114.8 (12th) | Defensive Rating: 112.6 (7th) | Net Rating: +2.2 (11th)

Toronto’s defense should have a field day with this Milwaukee Bucks team, their creation has taken a major hit, and they should not be able to generate consistent rim looks tonight. Milwaukee’s defense on the other hand is poor with and without Antetokounmpo, and they don’t have any standout defenders who can stick with Scottie Barnes or Brandon Ingram. Milwaukee;s wing defenders are poor as well as their backcourt defenders as well, only Myles Turner is an above average defender and him alone will not be enough to contain Toronto.

As long as Toronto doesn’t make this a sloppy game, takes care of the ball, and limits the three-point production from Milwaukee tonight, they should win this game and they should win it fairly handily.

Bucks Outlook

Record: 11-16 | 11th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.4 (22nd) | Defensive Rating: 117.0 (22nd) | Net Rating: 3.6 (22nd)

With Antetokounmpo on the floor, Milwaukee has a chance in any game, but without him, their team takes a pretty massive decline. In 495 minutes this season, Milwaukee has posted an offensive rating of 126.02 with Antetokounmpo on the floor, without him that offensive rating drops to an abysmal 107.36, which would be last in the NBA this season. They do have some decent ball handlers who could potentially put up some points in Antetokounmpo’s absence, but with the way Toronto’s defense has been playing this season, it is unlikely that it will be enough for them to pick up the win.

Most improved player candidate Ryan Rollins has bursted onto the scene this year and if there is one player who could lead the charge for Milwaukee to upset Toronto, it is him. Rollins is averaging 17 points and 6 assists and he has shown thus far this season that he is a much improved ball handler, who can reliably create his own shot off the dribble. Rollins has a 57 percent true-shooting percentage, so while he is not amongst the elite players and this is more than serviceable for a secondary creator. He’s pretty explosive, knows how to use his handle and screens to beat his man, and he can punish you with pull-up shooting as well as getting all the way to the cup. Myles Turner can put up some points as well, but he is a player who relies more on his shots being created rather than him creating theme himself.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 8:00 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Venue: Fiserv Forum

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Milwaukee Bucks

PG: Kevin Porter Jr.

SG: Ryan Rollins

SF: Gary Trent Jr.

PF: Bobby Portis

C: Myles Turner

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Ja’Kobe Walter

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

RJ Barrett (Knee) – Out

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Calf) – Out

Kyle Kuzma (Illness) – Questionable

Taurean Prince (Neck) – Out

AJ Green (Shoulder) – Questionable

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors 5.0 (–115) -225 O 219.5 (-115) Milwaukee Bucks +5.5 (-105) +188 U 219.5 (-105)

Odds as of Dec.18, 12:00 a.m. ET

