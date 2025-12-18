Raptors 905 quarter-final G League Winter Showcase matchup set

The No. 1 seed 905 will match up with the No.8 seed San Diego Clippers in the quarter-finals on Friday, Dec.19, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Raptors 905, for the first time in franchise history, will be competing in the G League Winter Showcase Cup Tournament.

The Showcase Cup features the top eight teams from the Tip-Off Tournament in a single-game elimination, winner-take-all bracket, where the winning team will receive a $100,000 prize.

The tournament is part of the NBA G League Winter Showcase, an annual in-season scouting event, when all teams converge in one city to play in front of NBA general managers and player personnel executives from all 30 NBA teams. The 2025 event, which takes place Dec. 19-22 in Orlando, Fla., will mark the 21st Showcase, featuring 31 games over four days spread across two courts.

The 905 clinched the No.1 seed after becoming the first team ever to go undefeated (14-0) in Tip-Off Tournament play, setting an NBA G League record for most consecutive wins to start a season in the process. The previous record was 10 straight games by the Memphis Hustle during the 2019-20 season.

The junior Dinos enter the showcase leading the G League in field goal percentage (.505) and defensive rating (102.0), while being third in offensive rating (118.6).

All three of the Raptors’ two-way players have been fantastic in rookie guards Chucky Hepburn and Alijah Martin, as well as Canadian wing A.J. Lawson.

The Brampton, Ont. native Lawson sits just outside the top 10 in the G in points (23.5) and steals (2.1) to go along with 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 47.3 per cent from the field and 33.7 per cent from distance.

Point guard Hepburn sits in the top five in the minors in assists (8.6) and steals (2.5) to go along with 12.8 points on 45/40/88 shooting splits, while Martin is averaging 18.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.6 steals himself on 50/42/82 shooting splits.