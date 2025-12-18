Raptors Injury News: Jakob Poeltl downgraded to questionable for matchup against Bucks

The Toronto Raptors could potentially be facing the Milwaukee Bucks without their starting center Jakob Poeltl tonight, as the big man continues to face injury issues. Poeltl has been hampered with a back injury since before the season began and Toronto’s staff has been doing their best to manage this injury and have even sidelined Poeltl as a result of this injury management.

Poeltl has missed 7 games this year due to this back injury, and you can clearly see that it has impacted his movement and his play this year. Poeltl is averaging 10.1 points per game, 8 rebounds per game and 2.3 assists per game with a 68.9 true-shooting percentage. With Poeltl on the floor this season Toronto has posted a defensive rating of 115.79, and with him off the floor it jumps to 105.98.

Toronto has gone to their small ball lineups plenty his season, with Sandro Mamukelashvilli, Scottie Barnes, and even rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles filling the hole at center sometimes. Against Milwaukee Poeltl’s absence won’t hurt as much due to Myles Turner not exactly being a fearsome force in the paint. Toronto should still be able to get the victory without Poeltl tonight, but it is imperative that Poeltl’s injury condition improves if Toronto wants to continue winning.PRESENTED BY VIVID SEATS

