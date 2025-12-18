Raptors Rumour Report: Toronto interested in Nick Richards, LaMelo Ball

The trade rumours are heating up, and Toronto is linked to yet another big man with the Phoenix Suns, Nick Richards, which comes as no surprise, as the Raptors have been linked to a ton of bigs lately, as it looks like that’s the area of need for the team right now. But a very surprising name is also listed in this article by Michael Scotto.

Toronto has checked in on LaMelo Ball’s availability in the summer, according to the reports, and has also run out with the Toronto Raptors out of the tunnel during pre-game in their last meeting on December 5 in the Scotiabank Arena. He suffered an injury to his ankle in the same game and hasn’t been able to return back to the court since. An interesting idea, as Ball is a big point guard who shares similarities with Immanuel Quickley. He’s got a huge social media platform and would bring a ton of attention to Toronto, should a trade be worked out.

Richards is a 6’11” big man who would offer size off the bench, a real need for Toronto, as Sandro Mamukelashvili is serving as the current backup big for the Raptors and is a bit undersized at the position, standing at 6’9″. Richards broke out four seasons ago with the Charlotte Hornets and was traded to the Phoenix Suns last season. He’s averaged 7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in his career, currently in his sixth season. The name that is involved in the Richards trade is none other than Ochai Agbaji, as after a horrible start to the season, it seems like the former Jayhawk is turning things around after a career year last season, where he averaged almost 50 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent beyond the arc.

