Raptors Injury News: Jakob Poeltl Questionable for matchup with Celtics

It was announced today that Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl is listed as questionable for tomorrow night’s matchup with the Boston Celtics due to injury management for his back. This would be the second game missed in a row for Poeltl, dealing with an injury that has plagued him all season. It seems that the long break after the NBA Cup quarterfinals against the New York Knicks hasn’t helped Poeltl in his recovery.

When he’s in the lineup, Poeltl is averaging 10.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists and the Raptors have a 13-7 record. Poeltl’s injury has quickly become a large concern for the Raptors — who are seeking a playoff spot — as they have a 4-4 record when he isn’t playing. His injury concerns has Toronto seeking a potential trade for an additional big man, and at this point, the sooner the better.

Though, Sandro Mamukelashvili has stepped up in a big way in Poeltl’s absence, posting averages of 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists when he starts for Toronto.

RJ Barrett, who is beginning to ramp up his return to play, has been listed OUT for the matchup with Boston. Barrett’s absence has been a huge blow to a Raptors team that has struggled to generate offense without him, though they have won their last two games.

Boston is set to take on the Miami Heat tonight, meaning they will be on the second night of a back-to-back for their matchup with the Raptors tomorrow night. Currently, the only player on their injury report is Jayson Tatum, who has missed the entire season to this point with an achilles injury he suffered in the second round of last year’s playoffs.

Tip-off for tomorrow’s matchup is at 7:00pm ET and will air on TSN.

