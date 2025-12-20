Analyzing the Raptors top 4 players

Samson Folk & Jack Quantrill dive into what is making the Raptors tick.

From Adon’s piece:

“With Scottie Barnes emerging, the vibes became all the more tenuous. He was a mighty-mite sealed in a Ziploc. A talented, yet pesky annoyance to the elders.

Barnes – like all younger generations – was burdened both by the weight of a history he had no part of and by expectations set by others. His true self – with all it’s eccentricities, brilliance, and spiritedness – chafed against a pre-established hierarchy.

The franchise, eventually, reset surrounding Barnes with an influx of young talent. Where he went they would go. What he was to become, so would they.

That took time. Much to be figured out. A brand new roster to configure. A new hierarchy to establish. A new style of play to implement. Scottie Barnes needed to discover who he was as a player. As the player. To face the responsibility of the moment and understand the consequences of what that meant. For the first time, everyone looked to him and him alone.

It did not go easy. Last year was a trying one. For most involved. Injuries hampered experimentation and development. The team seemed overwhelmed by Head Coach, Darko Rajaković’s new system. The roster felt incompatible. Barnes, while flaunting his All-Stardom, ultimately, looked overburdened. His usage rocketed and efficiency sunk.

With the difficulties came the impatience and frustration. The looks of contempt at missed passes or blown open shots. The sulking jogs back down the floor. The random possessions taken off on defence. Questions arose – fair or not – if shifting the team to Barnes was a wise decision. It all looked so muddled.

But expectations were rushed. This was a long process. Barnes’ struggles were unfortunate; they were also necessary. Even the most offensively-gifted young players struggle when defences zero in on them. It’s how they adapt. How they learn to embrace the challenge and learn from the failures.

And Barnes was learning. He was becoming more selective on who he attacked and where. Toasting slower bigs with tighter ballhandling and an improved mid-range; turning slighter defenders into wet paper towel mush with his imposing frame.”

