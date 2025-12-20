Gameday: Celtics @ Raptors, December 20th

The Toronto Raptors are looking to add a win to their two-game winning streak and in order to do so they will have to defeat the visiting Boston Celtics. In their last matchup the Celtics torched Toronto with their shooting, dropping in 20 three pointers which lifted them to a win. Toronto will be looking to avenge that loss tonight, and if they want to keep building this new winning streak, they have to keep Boston in check offensively.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 17-11 | 3rd in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 114.8 (12th) | Defensive Rating: 112.4 (8th) | Net Rating: +2.4 (10th)

Toronto could be without their big man in Jakob Poeltl again tonight due to his back injury, and this could spell terror for them. Without Poeltl the team takes a hit to their rebounding, and the last team you want to be generating second chance looks is a team with the shooting prowess that Boston has. The defensive end is where Boston has all the holes, they have a weak point guard defender in Payton Pritchard, an average to below average defender in Neemias Queta and with the load that Jaylen Brown has had this season he can not take on the defensive responsibilities like he used to.

Scottie Barnes is primed for a big game tonight, as he has been using his size in recent games to impose his will on teams without defensive dynamos in the paint. With a likely frontcourt of Jordan Walsh and Neemias Queta, Barnes will have ample opportunity to attack the paint, and he can turn the post as well and generate good looks from there against this team.

Celtics Outlook

Boston has built a reputation for being a heavy three-point volume team and that reputation has been earned. Boston is third in the league in three-point attempts per game, and they are second in three-point makes per game at 43.3 and 16 per game respectively. The name of the game against Boston is to limit their three-point shooting as much as you can and hope that your offense can stay in step with them. You can’t stop them from taking threes altogether but you can control the quality of these looks, which is why it is imperative that they are not given too many second chances on offense because more often than not they will be getting a three-pointer up.

Jaylen Brown is Boston’s top player and this season he is averaging a wonderful 29.3 points per game and 5 assists per game on 59.4 true-shooting. Thai is a career high in points per game for Brown, and similar to Raptors star Brandon Ingram, Brown has been a mid-range maestro this year shooting 49.7 from that area.

He had 30 points in his last game against Toronto, as nobody could stop his strength creation which sent him to the line plenty. In order to have your best chance against Boston, you have to contain the head of the snake, which is Brown. Whether this means giving him more defensive attention, forcing the ball out of his hands, helping on his isolations more, you can not allow him to have a huge scoring night.

Record: 16-11 | 4th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 121.2 (4th) | Defensive Rating: 115.1 (18th) | Net Rating: 6.1 (5th)

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:00 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Boston Celtics

PG: Payton Pritchard

SG: Derrick White

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Jordan Walsh

C: Neemias Queta

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Ja’Kobe Walter

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

RJ Barrett (Knee) – Out

Jakob Poeltl (Back) – Questionable

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum (Achilles) – Out

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors +1.5 (–115) +100 O 224.5 (-115) Boston Celtics -1.5 (-105) -120 U 224.5 (-105)

Odds as of Dec.20, 12:00 a.m. ET

