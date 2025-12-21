Quick Reaction: Raptors 81, Nets 96

Inc J. Poeltl 7 MIN, 2 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 0 +/- Still looked slow and hampered by the persistent back issues that have plagued him so far this season at the start of the game. So, it was unsurprising when Raptors PR announced that he wouldn’t return with back stiffness. Darko Rajaković recently said that he would’t need to be shut down. But given how much of an issue Poeltl’s back has been, between limiting him on the floor and keeping him off it, it’s hard not to wonder if that would be best until it’s healed. Yet, alternatively, the Raptors would also take a big hit in his absence without another true rebounding and rim-protecting presence behind him on the depth chart. Feels like it’s coming to a head. Decisions, decisions.

D S. Barnes 34 MIN, 6 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3-10 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 3 TO, -22 +/- Big brothered Noah Clowney with a swat to start the game – he remains a novelty-sized eraser on defence – but that was maybe to only positive from Barnes’ first half. Instead of making a read to Gradey Dick open in the corner he delayed and tried to make an interior pass to Mamu that went right to Zaire Williams. Barnes did immediately redeem himself by snatching a pass from Williams right back. His shot just wasn’t going down. He missed multiple wide-open looks and didn’t make up for it enough in other aspects of the game. Barnes aggression was minimal and he failed to use one his best attributes, his strength and touch, to finish shots at the rim.

C I. Quickley 32 MIN, 17 PTS, 5 REB, 10 AST, 0 STL, 5-16 FG, 3-10 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -4 +/- Quickley started off this game much better than his previous, abysmal, effort against the Celtics on Saturday (before the decision making started to deteriorate). He was getting into the paint more than usual, drawing a foul, lobbing Ochai Agbaji on a baseline cut, setting up Ingram for an open 3. But he fell back into bad habits, needlessly driving into a crowd in transition. Found life again with a drive-and-kick to Gradey Dick for a corner 3 in the third and a couple tough 3s of his own – a transition pull-up and a step-back. Outside of the runs he had to start the game and at the end of the third, it was ugly.

B+ B. Ingram 33 MIN, 19 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 7-18 FG, 3-8 3FG, 2-2 FT, 2 BLK, 3 TO, -14 +/- Left the game midway through the first quarter after turning his ankle while planting his foot on a drive. Grimaced and walked off to the locker room with Alex Mckechnie. Was the driver of a 10-2 run to start the second quarter when he re-entered the game. He made back-to-back great reads, first driving, drawing help from Immanuel Quickley one pass away and finding him for 3. Then he slashed into the paint and made a lay down pass to Collin Murray-Boyles for a layup. Ingram capped the run with a signature turnaround fade on the baseline. He was the lone Raptor playing with any force in the first half, stuffing a Noah Clowney middy and finishing a tough take at the rim. He also kept pumping heat from deep, can’t do it all though.

B O. Agbaji 21 MIN, 7 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 3-6 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -12 +/- It was a solid showing for Agbaji on a night that was mostly abhorrent for the Raptors. He executed good closeouts and was one of the few Raptors defenders that held up on the perimeter and didn’t allow straight-line drives. He also put himself in position to get easy looks and cashed them. Agbaji got the Raptors’ first bucket of the second half with a deep drive and controlled turnaround.

D- S. Mamukelashvili 20 MIN, 4 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 1-4 FG, 1-3 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -23 +/- He was the first sub off the bench alongside CMB. Truly awful game from Mamu, I think easily his worst of the season so far. Couldn’t rebound, couldn’t protect the rim and was continually out of position on defence, at times pressing too high and allowing cutters to sneak behind him. The shot-making that buoyed his performance against the Celtics abandoned him. It is untenable to play him at centre in Poeltl’s absence without Barnes alongside him to help on defence and on the glass.

D- G. Dick 17 MIN, 3 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1-6 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 7 +/- Hustled back in transition and forced a turnover on what looked like a sure Nets basket. Otherwise, he didn’t play much and early and when he did it was a lot of standing in the corner and not hanging in on defence. Finally hit a 3, a catch-and-shoot from the corner, in a lineup alongside fellow spacer Jamison Battle. Can’t finish at the rim though.

D J. Shead 20 MIN, 2 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 1-7 FG, 0-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -11 +/- Made a pinpoint pass to Walter on a baseline cut but was entirely off his game otherwise. Shead missed his shots and abnormally didn’t move the ball quick enough, as his usually swift and smart passes off drives and as a connector fell flat. He always tries hard on defence but sometimes effort only gets you so far.

C J. Walter 23 MIN, 9 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 4-5 FG, 1-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -8 +/- Had a couple well-timed baseline cuts for points and canned a triple but also lagged behind defending at the point of attack, which is usually his strong suit. Still, he finished his easy looks, which is one part of Walter’s job.

B- J. Battle 12 MIN, 4 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2-5 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 4 +/- First entered the game in the third as Darko searched in the darkness. Slipped a screen and tied the game with a layup to start the fourth. He did allow a blowby and uncharacteristically missed his 3s, can’t hit all of them though, I guess.

B- C. Murray-Boyles 19 MIN, 8 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 4-8 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 7 +/- Got stuffed at the rim – an unusual sight for Murray-Boyles. Blended into the background on offence but was stouter defensively and on the glass than Mamu. He punched it after a hit-ahead pass from Quickley in the fourth to complete a 15-0 Raptors run.

Inc G. Temple 2 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 1 +/- Checked in during garbage time and threaded a perfect bounce pass to CMB. Always taking care of the youth. All love for Temp.