Raptors Film Room: Their offense is broken

What a disastrous performance. The Raptors put up fewer than 100 points in back-to-back games. This time it was against the lowly Brooklyn Nets. Scottie Barnes had his worst game of the season.

In this Film Room, I detail what has gone wrong and why they are searching for answers right now:

Here’s Ian Finlayson on the Raptors loss and Barnes’s performance:

Big brothered Noah Clowney with a swat to start the game – he remains a novelty-sized eraser on defence – but that was maybe to only positive from Barnes’ first half. Instead of making a read to Gradey Dick open in the corner he delayed and tried to make an interior pass to Mamu that went right to Zaire Williams. Barnes did immediately redeem himself by snatching a pass from Williams right back. His shot just wasn’t going down. He missed multiple wide-open looks and didn’t make up for it enough in other aspects of the game. Barnes aggression was minimal and he failed to use one his best attributes, his strength and touch, to finish shots at the rim.