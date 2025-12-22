Raptors Injury News: Jakob Poeltl ruled out for clash against Miami

A tale that is unfortunately becoming too much of a cycle for Raptors fans, as Jakob Poeltl has been ruled out once again for their upcoming matchup against the Miami Heat due to a back injury that he picked up against the Brooklyn Nets.

Jakob Poeltl and RJ Barrett are both OUT for the Raptors on Tuesday vs Heat.



905ers expected back up after G League Showcase Final tonight. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) December 22, 2025

Poeltl was only able to feature for seven minutes in the contest and came away with just two points and two rebounds before leaving the game. The Raptors ended up losing the game 96 to 81. Poeltl will miss his tenth game of the season tomorrow, as he’s played and started in all 21 games that he was available for.

RJ Barrett has also been ruled out for the game in Miami, as tomorrow marks a month since RJ was last seen in an official NBA contest. The offence has shown a ton of struggles without him and is eager to have his 19.4 points per game contribution back out there. He is, however, getting closer to a return as he’s resumed basketball activities, so it shouldn’t be a much longer wait to see the return of Barrett.

For now, no official word on the Miami Heat injury report, but currently, on theScore app, it shows four names on the list. Tyler Herro has been sidelined due to a toe injury, Pelle Larsson has an ankle injury, Nikola Jovic should be out due to a recent elbow injury, and Terry Rozier is listed as out, not injury-related, due to his ties with the most recent sports betting scandal that came out around the start of the 2025/26 NBA season.

