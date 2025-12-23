Collin Murray-Boyles sets career high for rebounds against Heat

On a night where Toronto needed rebounding the most ( we know how the story usually goes without Jakob Poeltl), Collin Murray-Boyles delivered a gem of a game where he came down with 13 rebounds, which set a new career high (previous record was 9 rebounds against the Memphis Grizzlies on November 2, 2025).

Nine of those rebounds came on the offensive glass, as the Heat commentators were totally raving about how Toronto found a gem of a pick with the selection of CMB. The nine offensive rebounds were a season high for any Raptor so far this season (fitting for the ninth overall pick) and Boyles came away with 11 points aswell to record his first career double-double. With the bench really struggling over the last few games, he brought his hard hat tonight and was relentless on the glass.

Murray-Boyles finished the night with 11 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals and a block on five of nine shooting from the field and one for two from beyond the arc. That was easily his best game so far in his young career, and Toronto will hope that this gets the ball rolling now, as rebounding has been a big area of need for the Raptors.

The Raptors snapped a two-game losing skid with their win in Miami, which gives them a two-zero advantage in the four-game season series. Both games were played in Miami. Tonight also marked Toronto’s tenth road win. It took them until March 26th of last season to hit the ten-win mark on the road.

A much-needed win for Toronto as they now have the next two days off before playing the Washington Wizards, in Washington, on Boxing Day.

TABLE Fare + Social is a vibrant food hall in the heart of Toronto’s financial district, offering a unique dining and social experience just steps from transit and the arena—perfect for pregame meals before tip-off. Open weekdays from 11am to 10pm, TABLE serves up morning treats, creative eats, and lively after-work events. With a private terrace overlooking Toronto’s elevated park, guests enjoy stunning views alongside year-round programming that includes food tastings, cooking classes, live music, and pop-up events designed to spark connection and creativity.

Follow along @Tablefood hall or tablefoodhall.com