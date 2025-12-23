Gameday: Raptors @ Heat, December 23rd

The Toronto Raptors are reeling right now. Back-to-back losses against teams that were inferior on paper, the offense is in disarray, and the injuries to their starting lineup have persisted. Over the last 5 games, Toronto is dead last in offense, with an offensive rating of 102.9 during this span. An offense that was seemingly potent earlier in the season has lost its vigor, and getting it back against this defensively adept Miami Heat squad will be no easy task. RJ Barrett remains out, and Jakob Poeltl, who has been in and out of the lineup will also be out tonight, once again leaving Toronto. Toronto picked up the win against Miami a little over a week ago, and they will need a similar offensive performance if they hope to recreate that result tonight.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 17-13 | 5th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.4 (19th) | Defensive Rating: 112.3 (9th) | Net Rating: +1.0 (15th)

Toronto quite simply needs more from everyone on offense. This is not the most ideal team spacing wise, but Scottie Barnes has to take the reins and step up in a big way and be the offensive leader that Toronto fancies him to be. 6 points against Brooklyn and 12 points against Boston is just not going to cut it. It is not only Barnes who has to step up, but Immanuel Quickley is perhaps the biggest underperformer on this entire team. Your starting point guard is supposed to bring a level of stability to the team, but Quickley’s game is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get.

Miami has a very strong defensive unit, with great defenders at all levels of the floor, especially in the front =court with Bam Adebayo and Kel’El Ware roaming the paint and switching actions freely. Toronto cashed in 16 triples in their last matchup with Miami and tonight they will have to fire away from downtown if they hope to generate enough points. If this team couldnt drive well against Brooklyn and Boston then the likelihood of them dominating in the paint against Miami is slim.

Heat Outlook

Record: 15-14 | 8th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 114.3 (14th) | Defensive Rating: 112.3 (8th) | Net Rating: +1.9 (11th)

Miami’s revamped no pick and frill offense can be a headache for teams to guard. Miami leads the league in pace and their offense is built around having multiple players who can attack off the dribble, and make the right decision with the advantages that they’re given. With no Poeltl in the lineup it will increase the already gargantuan defensive burden on Barnes, and he will need someone like Collin Murray-Boyles to help him in the paint defensively and guard all of Miami’s handoffs and slipping actions.

Adebayo is the cog that makes this offense run, as he is a strong screener and handoff hub, but Norman Powell is the guy who can burn you with his off the dribble scoring. So while Adebayo has plenty of actions running through him that Toronto needs to be concerned with, it is Powell who will likely require the most effort to contain, especially with his driving ability.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Venue: Kayesa Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Miami Heat

PG: Davion Mitchell

SG: Andrew Wiggins

SF: Norman Powell

PF: Bam Adebayo

C: Kel’el Ware

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Ochai Agbaji

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Sandro Mamukelashvilli

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

RJ Barrett (Knee) – Out

Jakob Poeltl (Back) – Out

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro (Toe) – Out

Nikola Jovic (Elbow) – Out

Pelle Larson (Ankle) – Out

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors +5.5 (–115) +174 O 228.5 (-115) Miami Heat -5.5 (-105) -211 U 228.5 (-105)

Odds as of Dec.23, 12:00 a.m. ET

