Quick Reaction: Raptors 112 , Heat 91

A S. Mamukelashvili 27 MIN, 14 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 5-9 FG, 4-6 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 19 +/- Toronto used Mamu as a screener a ton, most often he would ghost the screen and sprint out behind the arc in a pick and pop, and this got him some triples. He was mainly a catch and shoot shooter tonight but he was making some great reads as a live handler, he seemed comfortable firing the ball around.

A S. Barnes 36 MIN, 27 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 10-14 FG, 0-1 3FG, 7-8 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 21 +/- Scottie was superb as a paint scorer tonight, he fought through contact for and-one layups, he sprinted in transition and filled lanes well, and he never let Miami get away with putting a smaller body on him, he always took them to the post and had them at his mercy. His mid/range jumper looked strong as well

B- I. Quickley 35 MIN, 18 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 5-15 FG, 1-8 3FG, 7-7 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 27 +/- Quickley made a few nice reads tonight, including a lob out of the pick n’ roll to Scottie Brnes, but he also left some meat on the bone on plenty of plays. His drives often led to missed layups but they also led to free throws as well, but he did have some nice plays where the game seemingly slowed down for him, he had a slick play where he put Davion Mitchell in jail and waltzed his way to a floater. His three-point shot was completely off tonight as well.

C B. Ingram 29 MIN, 12 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 5-14 FG, 2-6 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 14 +/- Rough go at it tonight for Ingram, he wasn’t on bell as much as usual but he was still getting good looks up but they just weren’t falling. As the second half opened it seemed that he was beginning to heat up, but it didn’t continue.

A- O. Agbaji 21 MIN, 5 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2-6 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 12 +/- One of Agbaji’s best defensive games tonight, his help and recovery was on point, his on ball defense showed off his strength and patience, and he just stuck to defenders like tape.

C- G. Dick 12 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 0-4 FG, 0-3 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -8 +/- There were so many times tonight where Gradey did everything right and just couldn’t finish the play. He’d get a steal, then turn it over, he’d attack a closeout beautifully and then leave the layup on the front of the rim. He had open looks behind the arc but he just couldn’t knock them in.

C+ J. Shead 19 MIN, 8 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 3-6 FG, 2-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, 0 +/- Not much out of the ordinary for SHead tonight. He looked like he was blasted out of a cannon on a ton of his pick n’roll possessions, but he often just tossed it behind himself to whoever popped out to the three-point line. He gave up plenty of drives on defense, due to him being too high on the ball handler also. He knocked down two out of his three triples, and his live dribble playmaking was ok.

B J. Walter 20 MIN, 4 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 2-5 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-1 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 3 +/- Ja’Kobe was extremely active on defense tonight, his sticky fingers were mucking up Miami’s actions when he was on the floor, and he used these open court opportunities to keep Toronto’s offense juiced, and earn himself easy looks.

A J. Battle 15 MIN, 11 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 4-4 FG, 3-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 15 +/- Knocked down a corner triple and also had a well-timed 45° cut when Miami’s defense fell asleep and got a wide open dunk. He came back in the game late and knocked down two more triples and he was punishing Miami for sagging off of him Safe to say, he did his job tonight.

A+ C. Murray-Boyles 25 MIN, 11 PTS, 12 REB, 0 AST, 3 STL, 5-9 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, 2 +/- CMB’s impact was felt as soon as he entered the game, he got two quick offensive rebounds, and brought some energy. He exuded confidence and physicality tonight, battling down low on the glass, constantly fighting for positioning for entry passes, and he showed off his soft touch when he got some good looks in the paint. He finished with a career-high 9 offense rebounds as his strength and physicality allowed him to stay on the floor against Miami.