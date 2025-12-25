Raptors Injury News: Collin Murray-Boyles questionable with Illness for matchup against Wizards

The Toronto Raptors have officially submitted their injury report more than 24 hours before their Boxing Day clash against the Washington Wizards. The biggest surprise of them all comes with Collin Murray-Boyles being listed as questionable due to an illness.

Jakob Poeltl and RJ Barrett will remain out for the Raptors on Friday.



Collin Murray-Boyles is questionable with an illness.



It would come at a horrible time for the Raptors if CMB were to miss the clash tomorrow, as he’s coming off the best game of his young career so far after putting up 11 points and 12 rebounds against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, December 23, in a 112-91 win on the road. He recorded his first career double-double. CMB also set a new career high for rebounds, offensive rebounds (a team high of 9 so far this season), and tied his career high with three steals.

Jakob Poeltl (lower back) is also ruled out for the contest in Washington, and without him and CMB, it might be a tough night rebounding for Toronto, which is always a concern when Poeltl isn’t on the court for the Raptors. RJ Barrett (right knee) is also nearing a return, but won’t be out there in Washington.

The rest of the Raptors’ injury list is filled with the 905 members as Alijah Martin, Chucky Hepburn and AJ Lawson are all out on assignment with the G-League squad.

For the Washington Wizards, the only two members currently on the injury list are Corey Kispert (left hamstring) and Cam Whitmore (illness), who are both ruled out for the matchup.

