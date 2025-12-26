Raptors Injury News: Scottie Barnes downgraded to questionable for matchup against Wizards

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes has had his status for tonight’s game downgraded to questionable. Barnes’ status was changed due to illness and Toronto might have to face off against Washington without their franchise star in the lineup.

Toronto has faced injuries to multiple members of their starting lineup this season, and Barnes is the most recent starter to be afflicted with something. Raptors rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles has joined Toronto’s ever-growing injury list as well.

Barnes is having his strongest season in his career this year, posting averages of 19.3 points per game, 8.3 rebounds per game, and 5.0 assists per game. Barnes has been one of the best defenders in the league this season as well, and he was recognized as the NBA’s defensive player of the month last month as well. He is averaging 1.3 steals per game and 1.6 blocks per game.

Anything Toronto has needed this season, barnes has been there to provide it for them, whether it be scoring, rim protection, or playmaking, he has been a wildly productive player. Without three starters including Barnes potentially being sidelined tonight, even the Washington Wizards might prove troublesome for Toronto.

