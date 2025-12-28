Quick Reaction: Warriors 127, Raptors 141

B S. Mamukelashvili 22 MIN, 13 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 6-11 FG, 1-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -7 +/- Mamu was really nice attacking off the dribble, and he was using Golden State being in motion as a way to knife his way to the rim. His finishing was done with a soft touch and in the flow of the offense.

A+ S. Barnes 42 MIN, 23 PTS, 25 REB, 10 AST, 3 STL, 11-17 FG, 0-1 3FG, 1-1 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, 24 +/- Barnes was a swiss-army knife for Toronto today. He had a huge put back layup to tie the game up late, and he was a rebounding monster tonight, especially in overtime where he gave Toronto second chance after second chance to extend the lead. He finished with a career high 25 rebounds, and his clutch finishing and rebounding empowered Toronto to pick up the overtime victory. Barnes was a force inside the paint tonight as a scorer, and he punished Golden State time and time again for not having enough size to deal with him.

A+ I. Quickley 38 MIN, 27 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 7-15 FG, 5-10 3FG, 8-8 FT, 0 BLK, 5 TO, 7 +/- Quickley was huge down the stretch for Toronto. He hit a huge triple to tie the game up and keep Toronto in it, and in overtime he kept the scoring going which extended Golden State’s lead.

A B. Ingram 39 MIN, 26 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 12-26 FG, 0-8 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 10 +/- Ingram was very cold from outside the arc today, and he went through long stretches without adding much to the game. He opened the game hot and then didn’t get going again until the 4th quarter where he was dropping in midrange after midrange, turning his shoulder and firing away repeatedly. The 4th quarter and overtime were owned by him.

B- R. Barrett 24 MIN, 12 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 5-13 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -5 +/- Barrett had a nice first half, had an emphatic slam as his welcome back bucket, knocked down his triples, and had some nice cuts, but in the second half he could not get anything going despite having some nice looks. Showed some of the same transition and cutting stuff from before his injury which was encouraging.

C+ O. Agbaji 20 MIN, 10 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 4-6 FG, 0-1 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -20 +/- Agbaji had a rough go guarding Curry, he was top locking and face guardian him but he still managed to let Curry get free multiple times and sent him to the foul line a bunch. He made up for this somewhat by hitting his shots, but he was pulled from the game for players who were doing a better job overall.

B- G. Dick 15 MIN, 4 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 12 +/- Dick had a nice screen and slip for a floater and a great dunk in transition, and he also aided Toronto in their end of the third-run by saving a ball from going out and throwing it ahead to his teammate as well.

B- J. Shead 29 MIN, 8 PTS, 0 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 3-8 FG, 1-4 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, 34 +/- Shead drew a game-changing foul on Curry in the final moments of the fourth, and his constant movement and ball pressure gave Toronto a nice spark. He hit a game-sealing triple in overtime as well.

A+ J. Walter 33 MIN, 18 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 6-10 FG, 4-7 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 15 +/- Walter had a brilliant offensive game today, and he was an integral part of this comeback win for Toronto. He played smothering defense on Curry, made his presence felt full-court on defense, and knocked down 4 triples tonight, including one in overtime to extend Toronto’s lead.