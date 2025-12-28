Raptors 905 get right back to winning ways, dominate Maine Celtics in regular season home opener

For the first time this season, the Raptors 905 were playing a game following a loss (though it technically doesn't count), and they responded in a big way.

For the first time this season, the Raptors 905 were playing a game following a loss (though it technically doesn’t count), and they responded in a big way by blowing out the Maine Celtics 125-92 Saturday night at Paramount Fine Foods Centre.

With the win, the 905 remain undefeated (3-0 in regular season, 17-0 overall), as the Winter Showcase Final game technically doesn’t go down in the record books (like the NBA Cup). It doesn’t mean it didn’t happen, however, and the 905 got right back to their winning ways following their first setback.

“Just tried to come out and play hard, obviously the loss in Orlando didn’t sit well with us,” said 905 forward Tyson Degenhart, who finished with a career-high 19 points.

“We just tried to come back, be a connected group, and get back to our standards. You don’t want to turn a molehill into a mountain. We have a great group, we knew how we needed to respond, and we did a great job of that tonight.”

The first half of the first quarter saw lots of offence from both teams, as both were generating open looks. For the 905, centre Olivier Sarr and guard Tyreke Key stepped up, as Canadians A.J. Lawson and Quincy Guerrier, as well as Jonathan Mogbo, were not available for this one.

The French big man gathered a quick eight points to start the game and ultimately put together his best game in a 905 uniform, finishing with 22 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks.

Key added five of his 19 points early as well, but former 905er Ron Harper Jr. was getting his on the other end. The G League’s leading scorer through the Tip-Off Tournament started hot, dropping a quick seven points and finishing with 16 in his return to Mississauga. That kept Maine within striking distance five minutes in (16-11).

The 905 kept it rolling, as a 16-4 run for the 905 towards the end of the quarter extended the lead to as many as 17. The junior Celtics added four points right at the end of the quarter and ultimately trailed 32-19 after one.

The defences started to settle in the second quarter, as the benches came in and the game slowed down. Balls got poked away, and bodies hit the floor, which is a style the 905 can certainly play as they maintained a 16-point lead midway through the frame.

The junior Dinos’ defence continued to play extremely well to finish the half, holding Maine to 34.1 per cent shooting from the field, 6.3 per cent (1-for-16) shooting from distance, and forcing 12 turnovers at halftime.

All in all, the 905 only allowed 34 points in the first half, as they led by 21 at the break (55-34).

It was a new half, but the same 905 defence, as they only allowed four points in the first four minutes, getting out to a 10-4 run and extending their lead to 27 (65-38).

Maine was forced to speed up due to being down by so many, and that played right into the Mississauga squad’s hands. As the game’s pace picked up, so did the 905’s scoring. The Raptors put up a 37-point quarter as they continued to extend their lead, getting all the way out to a 92-63 advantage heading into the final frame.

The 905 continued to dominate in the fourth quarter, as it was much of the same. It was the bench pushing the lead, however, with Degenhart in particular standing out.

The forward made smart decisions and was efficient (things he did at Boise State), finishing 8-for-11 from the field for a career-high 19 points, three rebounds, and three assists, helping the 905 hold at least a 30-point lead for the rest of the way, as the 905 “technically” remain undefeated.

The same teams will do the same thing, at the same time, and at the same place tonight.