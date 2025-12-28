Raptors Injury Update: RJ Barrett will return to lineup against Warriors tonight

After missing Toronto’s last 15 games, Raptors shooting guard RJ Barrett will make his return to the lineup against the Golden State Warriors tonight. Barrett missed over a month of action due to a right knee sprain, and after stem cell treatment on that knee, Barrett has recovered enough to enter the lineup again.

RJ Barrett is back. Unspecified minutes restriction. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) December 28, 2025

Barrett will be a minutes restriction tonight, likely playing well below his average of 30.9 minutes per game today. Toronto’s offense has cratered since Barrett’s injury, sitting at 30th in the league over the last 15 games. It would be unrealistic to expect Barrett’s return alone to completely right the offensive ship, but his driving, finishing, and cutting ability being added back into the fold will surely help.

Barrett is posting averages of 19.4 points per game and 4.8 rebounds per game on 60.4 true-shooting. Hopefully with Barrett’s return to the lineup, it will give Toronto the spark that they have been needing for several weeks.

