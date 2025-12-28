Record: Scottie Barnes sets career high en route to 23-point, 25-rebound, 10-assist triple double

Scottie Barnes just obliterated his previous career high of 17 rebounds, set multiple times in his career, against the Golden State Warriors. The Toronto Raptor grabbed 25 rebounds, including nine offensive, against the undersized Warriors. He feasted on the glass, grabbing them in crowds, when guarded by wings or bigs, at all points in the game. It was the single biggest factor in Toronto topping the Warriors in overtime during RJ Barrett’s return.

Such games of 23 points, 25 rebounds, and 10 assists have only occurred 22 times in NBA history, accomplished by 12 players. Now 13! If you include his three steals and one block, it has never happened before.

Barnes also had the dagger in overtime as he faked a handoff, turned to the rim, and threw down a two-handed dunk that completely broke the spirit and fight of the Warriors.

The Raptors look completely different with Barrett back in the lineup. Despite Steph Curry going nuclear, the Raptors managed to outshoot the Dubs, dropping 141 (!), which is a new high for the season. Immanuel Quickley got red-hot, which Samson and I predicted in our recent podcast when we discussed how much Barrett’s presence aids the point guard. Brandon Ingram was a tough-shot maker, and the bench gave a huge amount of lift. Darko Rajakovic found a great closing lineup with Barnes, Quickley, Ingram alongside Jamal Shead and Ja’Kobe Walter.

The Raptors are back in the win column! Barrett’s return, and Barnes’ triple-double, gives Toronto a new look on life. They play next tomorrow night, Dec. 29, in Toronto against the Orlando Magic.

You can read more about the incredible game from our own incredible Samson Folk.

Free basketball. And you’d think the basketball were free, the way Barnes was grabbing that thing. A steal, a caught lob for a bucket, and 5 rebounds in the first minute and a half of overtime to help power the Raptors to a 7-point lead. Barnes was incredible. He supported the guards’ pressure as the roamer. He assaulted the offensive glass repeatedly. High pointing the ball, pursuing air space only he could access. He even stepped out on Curry on occasion defensively. Unreal physical dominance. The type of performance you tell your kids about.

TABLE Fare + Social is a vibrant food hall in the heart of Toronto’s financial district, offering a unique dining and social experience just steps from transit and the arena—perfect for pregame meals before tip-off. Open weekdays from 11am to 10pm, TABLE serves up morning treats, creative eats, and lively after-work events. With a private terrace overlooking Toronto’s elevated park, guests enjoy stunning views alongside year-round programming that includes food tastings, cooking classes, live music, and pop-up events designed to spark connection and creativity.

Follow along @Tablefood hall or tablefoodhall.com