Brandon Ingram 12th on first east All-Star fan voting list, Scottie Barnes absent on list

The first round of fan voting for the NBA All-Star game is over and the totals have been gathered. Only one Raptor was amongst the top 20 and that was Brandon Ingram.

Luka Dončić and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their conferences in the first fan returns in NBA All-Star Voting 2026.



Fans (50% of the vote) join NBA players (25%) and a media panel (25%) in selecting five players in each conference honored as starters.



Next fan update: 1/6. pic.twitter.com/pHykl9yhTE — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 29, 2025

Ingram sits at 12th on the All-Star fan voting list currently at a total of 130,618. Ingram’s flashy mid-range scoring and his recent late-game heroics have been enough to get the support of the fans early on. Ingram has posted averages of a team-high 22 points per game, 5.8 rebounds per game, and 3.8 assists per game this year.

A notable omission from this list is Raptors franchise star Scottie Barnes, who is the biggest driving force behind the team this season. Barnes is the one of the league leaders in stocks (steals plus blocks) this year, and his defense has been at an All-Defensive first-team level this year. Barnes is also posting averages of 19.3 points per game, 8.4 rebounds per game, and 5.2 assists per game. It would be a travesty if Scottie was not voted into the All-Star game.

