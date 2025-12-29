Raptors 905 sweep season series vs. Maine Celtics, remain undefeated

With Angel Reese in the house at Paramount Fine Foods Centre, the Raptors 905 won yet again.

With Angel Reese in the house at Paramount Fine Foods Centre, the Raptors 905 won yet again, sweeping the back-to-back against the Maine Celtics with the 124-100 victory.

With the win, the 905 remain undefeated (4-0 in the regular season, 18-0 overall), as the Winter Showcase Final game technically doesn’t count in the record books (like the NBA Cup). It doesn’t mean it didn’t happen, however, and the 905 have gotten right back to their winning ways following their first setback.

“No matter the score, if we’re winning or losing, which we haven’t been, we are always going to stay connected and stay together,” said A.J. Lawson, who finished with a game-high 22 points, five rebounds, and four assists. “That’s a big thing.”

The victory also marked the final matchup of the season between the two teams, as the 905 extended their win streak against Maine to 7-0.

With the Boston Celtics’ two-way big man Amari Williams out for this one after coming up hobbling last game, it was Hason Ward getting the start, and he made his impact felt immediately in the first quarter.

The backup big scored the junior Celtics’ first six points and helped Maine jump out to an early lead. The 905 responded, however, rattling off an 11-2 run thanks to three triples from guard Chucky Hepburn, forward David Roddy, and the returning Lawson, who missed the last game.

Ultimately, the 905 would lead by nine midway through the opening frame (20-11).

The rest of the quarter finished eerily similar to how last game’s opening quarter did, with the 905 getting out and running.

A 15-3 run to end the quarter for the 905 pushed them way out in front, and after last game’s first quarter ended 32-19, this one ended 35-18 with the Raps up.

The second started just like how the first ended, with the 905 streaking. A 14-5 run to start the quarter, sparked by another Roddy three and an A.J. Lawson and-one, helped the 905 continue to lead 55-30 halfway through the second frame.

The defences, however, stepped up to end the first half, as the teams combined for 17 points in the final six minutes. With the junior Raptors already out in front big, this was completely fine, as they held a 61-41 advantage at halftime.

While it was all good news in the first half for the 905, the second half began with bad news as two-way guard Hepburn was ruled out for the rest of the game with right knee soreness.

Through the first six minutes of the third, Hepburn’s absence didn’t seem to affect the 905, with Jarkel Joiner and AJ Hoggard getting more run, and the teams going an even 16-16 with the 905 now holding a 77-57 lead.

The bad news continued to roll in, however, as Roddy headed to the locker room, though he ultimately returned to the contest a little later.

The Celtics finished the quarter strong, however, putting up a 34-point frame as they now only trailed 91-75 heading into the fourth quarter.

The final frame saw the injury bug continue to bite the Mississauga squad, as Joiner rolled his ankle and did not return. No matter who was on the floor, however, the 905 continued to push the lead as they led by 22 (106-84) midway through the fourth.

Ultimately, after Maine won the third quarter, the 905 cruised to victory in the fourth.

The 905 continue their six-game homestand while also looking to go undefeated through all of 2025 on Tuesday as the Westchester Knicks come to town.