Raptors Injury News: Jakob Poeltl out for at least one week

The long-awaited news took a while to come, but the Toronto Raptors have announced that Jakob Poeltl will be out for at least one more week.

The news comes just over three hours before Toronto’s matchup at home with the Orlando Magic. The club signed Mo Bamba, a former sixth overall pick, in anticipation of being without Poeltl for the foreseeable future. Yak has been having a bit of a down year, as he’s averaging 9.7 points and 7.7 rebounds so far across 25.3 minutes per game in 21 outings, but his absence is very noticeable as Toronto is usually outmatched on both sides of the glass without Poeltl’s presence in the paint. The Raptors will hope Bamba’s 7 foot height and 7 feet 10 inch wing span will help them out in the painted area.

Along with Poeltl, RJ Barrett is also out tonight due to just coming back from a right knee sprain injury, and the team is load managing him to slowly get him back into game shape. He only played 23 minutes in last night’s thrilling 141-127 comeback overtime victory against the Golden State Warriors to start out their five-game homestand, but still put up a solid 12 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists performance.

Collin Murray-Boyles was last seen on the court against the Miami Heat when he recorded the first double-double of his career, along with a season high of nine offensive rebounds for any Raptors player so far this season (Scottie Barnes actually tied him last night with nine offensive rebounds during his ridiculous 23 points, 25 rebounds and 10 assists triple double). CMB is still listed as questionable going into the game, as it looks like it will come down to a game-time decision at this point.

