Record: Jamal Shead drops career high 19 points in comeback win

The Toronto Raptors once again came back from the brink of death, this time orchestrating a huge 10-point comeback in the fourth quarter.

Jamal Shead was the energizer all night long as Toronto was down 20+ points at one point in this game, but he refused to let the Raptors lose tonight. His 19-point performance in a miraculous comeback win at the Scotiabank Arena against the Orlando Magic now makes it back-to-back wins for Toronto, where they trailed by huge deficits, and has kick-started a five-game homestand with two wins in a row in two consecutive nights.

We’ll start with last night, as Shead was a monstrous +34 against the Golden State Warriors in a 141-127 overtime win, even if his stats weren’t very pretty with eight points and eight assists on four turnovers last night. But tonight, on a night where the starters struggled big time, the sophomore point guard came out of the gate ready from the get-go. Although he was only +13 this time in the game overall, his career high of 19 points topped his previous high by just one point, which was set back on December 9, 2025, just 20 days ago, in a 117-101 home loss against the New York Knicks (who ended up winning the whole tournament) during the NBA Cup Quarter Final game when he started and played 33 minutes.

This time, Shead played 29 minutes off the bench, but got extended run as a closer as the bench was cooking tonight. He shot over 50 percent from the field as he went 8 for 15 from the field and 3 of 6 from downtown. He also contributed four rebounds, five assists, and one block on just one turnover tonight.

