Top Raptors Stories of 2025: Toronto Raptors select Collin Murray-Boyles: Instant Analysis

Welcome to Raptors Republic’s new New Year tradition. As decided by you, the readers, it’s time to dive into the 10 most-read editorials of the year at Raptors Republic. You can find the full top-10 list of released articles for 2025 (as each one is released) here.

I limited the list to editorials because news items and other pieces can often have more reads than columns. But these pieces — and I’m including post-game pieces — are the ones that take the most work, and in my eyes have the most value. So they’re the ones included in this list.

The year of 2025 has been one defined maybe most by wild swings of emotion for the Toronto Raptors. Toronto traded for Brandon Ingram, which allowed it to continue to tank to end the year. Then the team didn’t rise in the draft and added Collin Murray-Boyles. The season started, and the team looked great! (For one game.) Then terrible, then great, now terrible again. A real roller coaster.

Through it all, there has been comprehensive coverage here at Raptors Republic. Some of the top stories include reactions to that trade for Ingram, that Murray-Boyles pick, the collapse of the team’s fortunes over the previous few weeks. We’ve been here, with you, watching it all unfold. If 2026 is anything similar, we could lose five years of our lives.

Without further ado, the No. 3 most-read story at Raptors Republic of 2025: “Toronto Raptors select Collin Murray-Boyles: Instant Analysis” by Coty Wiles

“Thankful to be here with my family, it’s surreal. I’m still dumbfounded by this feeling, I’m thankful for it all.” Murray-Boyles measured in at 6-foot-6 and a half without shoes on, 239 pounds, with a near 7-foot-1 wingspan and an 8-foot-10 standing reach. One of the best defenders in the draft, the South Carolina alum, immediately adds a defensive punch while being scheme versatile on that end. The Gamecocks had a +18.3 NET rating with Murray-Boyles on, while also having a 105.7 defensive rating with him on, and a 117.8 defensive rating with him off (97th percentile). Offensively, he showed a variety of ways to contribute and put the ball in the basket. Murray-Boyles shot 66.9 per cent (168/251) at the rim, 71.2 per cent (37/52) as a cutter, and 50.9 per cent (27/53) as a pick-and-roll, roll man. He also showed high feel as a playmaker and connective passer, putting up 41 assists to 26 turnovers over his final 14 games. He’s also comfortable operating as a dribble-handoff hub, something that fits in Toronto.

You can read the rest of the piece here. And tune in tomorrow for number two!

