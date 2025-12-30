Immanuel Quickley BENCHED, Scottie chasing All-Star, and young guns stepping up

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath detail the latest in the Raptors realm.

From Louis’ piece:

“Our second-unit guys coming off the bench, they did an outstanding job,” said Rajakovic. “It was about character.”

At one point, I realized the teams hadn’t left the Raptors’ offensive side of the court for quite some time. Murray-Boyles kept on grabbing offensive rebounds, resetting possessions, and the Raptors kept on drawing free throws. Only to miss the live one, only for Murray-Boyles to grab another. When the clouds broke and the Raptors capped off their five- (?) seven- (?) four- (?) point possession, they were down just 16. A defibrillator can’t bring you back for long. The heart has to get working again all by itself at some point.

“Immanuel wasn’t on the floor because Jamal was on instead of him,” explained Rajakovic, deadfaced, after the game. (Did I really need to ask?)”

From Samson’s piece:

“Barnes was incredible. He supported the guards’ pressure as the roamer. He assaulted the offensive glass repeatedly. High pointing the ball, pursuing air space only he could access. He even stepped out on Curry on occasion defensively. Unreal physical dominance. The type of performance you tell your kids about.

The Raptors star left the game with a 14-point lead, 48 seconds on the clock, and an insane stat line of 23 points, 25 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals and 1 block. The first Raptor to ever put up a 20 & 20 triple-double.

He promptly laid out on the Raptors bench. He gave everything to that one. A huge win for the Raptors.”

Enjoy the podcast! It’s been a lot more fun to cover the team this year and we hope that’s reflected in the work. The Raptors are the 4th seed in the East, and are sporting a net rating in the top half of the league for the first time in awhile.

Have a blessed day.

