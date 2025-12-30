Raptors 905 weekly preview: 905 look to finish out 2025 undefeated

Following the Raptors 905's Winter Showcase finals loss to the Salt Lake City Stars, the junior Dinos have gotten right back to their winning ways.

This is a weekly piece recapping the last week of Raptors 905 basketball, before previewing what is to come throughout the next seven days.

Following the Raptors 905’s Winter Showcase finals loss to the Salt Lake City Stars, the junior Dinos have gotten right back to their winning ways by starting their six-game homestand with back-to-back wins against the Maine Celtics. They will look to close out the calendar year technically without a loss this week.

With the wins against Maine last week, the 905 remain undefeated (4-0 in the regular season, 18-0 overall), as the Winter Showcase Final game technically doesn’t count in the record books (like the NBA Cup). It doesn’t mean it didn’t happen, however, and the 905 got right back on the horse following their first loss.

In the first matchup, it was all Olivier Sarr, as he put together his best game in a 905 uniform, finishing with 22 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks. Tyreke Key also added 19 points as the 905 won 125-92 without A.J. Lawson in the regular season home opener.

With Angel Reese in the house at Paramount Fine Foods Centre in the second meeting, the Raptors 905 won yet again, to the tune of a 124-100 victory. In this one, the Brampton, Ont. native Lawson returned to the court and played extremely well, collecting a game-high 22 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Now, the 905 will look to technically remain undefeated through all of 2025, as they host the Westchester Knicks before opening the new year against the San Diego Clippers.

Raptors 905 schedule for the week of Dec. 29 to Jan. 5:

Date Time Opponent Tue, Dec. 30 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Westchester (New York Knicks) Fri, Jan. 2 5:00 p.m. ET vs. San Diego Clippers (Los Angeles Clippers)

Beginning the week, the 905 will host the Knicks for their third meeting this season. In the first matchup, the 905 barely earned their fourth victory of 2025 with a three-point win.

In that one, Mississauga’s team was led by 22 points from, you guessed it, A.J. Lawson, who added four assists and four steals to the stat sheet. Sarr added 18 points, four rebounds, two assists, and a steal in the victory.

In the second meeting, Alijah Martin led the way with 22 points of his own, as the 905 won by 27 and became the first team ever to go undefeated through the Tip-Off Tournament.

For the Knicks, all three two-way players in Tosan Evbuomwan, Trey Jemison, and Kevin McCullar Jr. have spent the majority of their time with the big club. Evbuomwan scored a game-high 23 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks in the first meeting of the teams.

The 905 and Clippers just matched up 11 days ago, when the 905 claimed a 21-point win in the Winter Showcase quarter-finals over San Diego. It was once again Lawson leading the 905 in scoring, finishing with 26 points to go along with four rebounds and two steals.

Similar to the Knicks, the Clippers’ two-way’s Kobe Sanders, Jordan Miller, and the newly signed TyTy Washington Jr. have been with the big club for most of the year, so it remains to be seen if they will be active in the new year at Paramount.

Make sure to check back at Raptors Republic after every Raptors 905 game for the recap, and now every week for a preview.

PRESENTED BY OFF THE ROSTER

Introducing Off The Roster—Toronto Sports, Unfiltered! Toronto sports fans, your new favourite conversation has arrived. Hosted by Cabbie Richards, Lindsay Dunn, and Dan Riccio, Off The Roster dives into the city’s legendary plays, brutal trades, OG jerseys, celebrity tweets, and everything in between. Raw, fun, and totally unfiltered, this is Toronto sports like you’ve never heard it before. Tune in live every weekday morning on the Nation Network YouTube channel, or catch episodes wherever you stream podcasts. Proudly brought to you by our founding partner, PROLINE. Off The Roster—the new sound in the 6ix.