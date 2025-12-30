Raptors Injury News: RJ Barrett in for matchup against Denver Nuggets

RJ Barrett will be returning from load management in tomorrow’s home matchup against the 2023 NBA Champions, the Denver Nuggets.

Jakob Poeltl remains out for the Raptors on Wednesday.



RJ Barrett will play.



Mogbo & 2-ways with 905 but at home so could be recalled. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) December 30, 2025

Barrett made his return from a right knee sprain that kept him out for over a month on Sunday, December 28, in a crazy come-from-behind overtime win at home against the Golden State Warriors. He was eased into competition as even though he started, RJ only saw 24 minutes of game time and came away with 12 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

Jakob Poeltl is also ruled out, but that comes as no surprise. It was announced last night, just a few hours before tipoff against the Orlando Magic, that he will miss a week minimum due to a lower back injury. That led the door open for Mo Bamba to snatch a contract from the Raptors, who were in desperate need of size.

Jonathan Mogbo and the 905 members will be down with the G-League, but they should be available for the game due to both sides playing at home. The Raptors will look to go for their third win in a row in their five-game homestand, as they have kicked off the stand with two comeback wins on back-to-back nights.

The biggest injury news of them all comes from the opponent’s side, as Nikola Jokic picked up a nasty knee injury last night in Miami, and the Nuggets will be without their MVP candidate for a minimum of four weeks.

That should leave the door open for backup centre and long-time Raptor Jonas Valanciunas to step into the starting lineup for the first time all year, as he’s averaged a career low of 13 minutes per game in 32 outings.

TABLE Fare + Social is a vibrant food hall in the heart of Toronto’s financial district, offering a unique dining and social experience just steps from transit and the arena—perfect for pregame meals before tip-off. Open weekdays from 11am to 10pm, TABLE serves up morning treats, creative eats, and lively after-work events. With a private terrace overlooking Toronto’s elevated park, guests enjoy stunning views alongside year-round programming that includes food tastings, cooking classes, live music, and pop-up events designed to spark connection and creativity.

Follow along @Tablefood hall or tablefoodhall.com