Top Raptors Stories of 2025: Three Raptors trade proposals that could turn this offseason into a homerun

Welcome to Raptors Republic’s new New Year tradition. As decided by you, the readers, it’s time to dive into the 10 most-read editorials of the year at Raptors Republic. You can find the full top-10 list of released articles for 2025 (as each one is released) here.

I limited the list to editorials because news items and other pieces can often have more reads than columns. But these pieces — and I’m including post-game pieces — are the ones that take the most work, and in my eyes have the most value. So they’re the ones included in this list.

The year of 2025 has been one defined maybe most by wild swings of emotion for the Toronto Raptors. Toronto traded for Brandon Ingram, which allowed it to continue to tank to end the year. Then the team didn’t rise in the draft and added Collin Murray-Boyles. The season started, and the team looked great! (For one game.) Then terrible, then great, now terrible again. A real roller coaster.

Through it all, there has been comprehensive coverage here at Raptors Republic. Some of the top stories include reactions to that trade for Ingram, that Murray-Boyles pick, the collapse of the team’s fortunes over the previous few weeks. We’ve been here, with you, watching it all unfold. If 2026 is anything similar, we could lose five years of our lives.

Without further ado, the No. 2 most-read story at Raptors Republic of 2025: “Three Raptors trade proposals that could turn this offseason into a homerun” by Coty Wiles

Now that the lottery has come and gone and the combine is almost finished, eyes are starting to move over to the trade market. And when taking a look at who’s potentially available, it’s not hard to see why the talk has started to shift to the trade machines. The Toronto Raptors’ cookie didn’t crumble like they would have hoped for at the draft lottery, and if the plan is to compete sooner rather than later, Canada’s team has the future draft capital, young players, and sizeable contracts to make things work for numerous teams. To Toronto: Giannis Antetokounmpo To Milwaukee: Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Ja’Kobe Walter, 2025 first-round pick (9th overall), 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick, and a 2031 first-round pick You can’t do a trade proposal piece without starting with Giannis Antetokounmpo, the talk of the town right now. After three straight first-round exits, the “Greek Freak’s” future in Milwaukee is murky, with ESPN’s Shams Charania reporting that the two-time MVP is “exploring the best fits outside of Milwaukee.”

You can read the rest of the piece here. And tune in tomorrow for number one!

