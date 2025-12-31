Top Raptors Stories of 2025: The Toronto Raptors are going to go for it

Welcome to Raptors Republic’s new New Year tradition. As decided by you, the readers, it’s time to dive into the 10 most-read editorials of the year at Raptors Republic. You can find the full top-10 list of released articles for 2025 (as each one is released) here.

I limited the list to editorials because news items and other pieces can often have more reads than columns. But these pieces — and I’m including post-game pieces — are the ones that take the most work, and in my eyes have the most value. So they’re the ones included in this list.

The year of 2025 has been one defined maybe most by wild swings of emotion for the Toronto Raptors. Toronto traded for Brandon Ingram, which allowed it to continue to tank to end the year. Then the team didn’t rise in the draft and added Collin Murray-Boyles. The season started, and the team looked great! (For one game.) Then terrible, then great, now terrible again. A real roller coaster.

Through it all, there has been comprehensive coverage here at Raptors Republic. Some of the top stories include reactions to that trade for Ingram, that Murray-Boyles pick, the collapse of the team’s fortunes over the previous few weeks. We’ve been here, with you, watching it all unfold. If 2026 is anything similar, we could lose five years of our lives.

Without further ado, the No. 1 most-read story at Raptors Republic of 2025: “The Toronto Raptors are going to go for it” by Adon Moss

Something big is brewing. Big, big. I can feel it in my marrows. They’re jiggling in anticipation. My spidey senses tingling like I injected jalapeño margaritas into my spinal cord. It feels wrong, I know. Why and in what world would Toronto think now is the time to punch the big, fat, red all-in button? They’ve won nothing the past two years. Their core is young, untested, and unsubstantiated. Seems rash. Rather, the best path forward would be the patient one. No big free agency issues loom – other than Jakob Pöltl’s player option a year from now. They’re as young and hopeful as a clump of fresh daisies. And the team’s stocked full of draft capital. Potential is abound. If the Oklahoma City Thunder are the gold standard of teambuilding – they are – then planting and watching your flowers grow is the wise way to go. But that’s just not how the world works. Nothing – you can tell Chat GPT didn’t write this for me – is a simple algorithm. There’s no code input that will assure winning. (Prospect + Prospect + Young All-Star)*(Time/Number of Tank Years = Divisional Title). It’s all just too unpredictable. Obviously.

You can read the rest of the piece here. And that’s all for the list of top pieces! Happy holidays, happy New Year, and can’t wait to see you on the other side. Be safe tonight, love you all!

