Raptors feign comeback on NYE

BI3’s miracle bank shot was as fake as the comeback the Raptors should never have been trying to make. At the very least, it gave the Scotiabank crowd something to be excited for while social media raged with negativity.

The Raptors were a fingertip away from sending the game to overtime, but paid the price for their atrocious start. They won the third and fourth quarter by three points, and tied the second quarter. Even in the third quarter, when the Raptors were finally starting to turn the tide in their favour, they allowed the Nuggets to go on a quick 7-0 run at the end of the frame.

It’s an unfortunate loss when the two stars shined and twinkled (Scottie had a triple-double). They failed to take advantage of Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon’s absence – and two other starters. Former beloved Raptor Jonas Valančiūnas had to limp off the bench in the third, too, but the Raptors did not take full advantage of this opportunity.



Valančiūnas made three field goals (two of them assisted by Jamal Murray) in the first and went to the free throw line a team-high eight times through three quarters. The Raptors struggled to contain him in the first quarter as Jamal Murray commanded all the attention. The Nuggets poured in four 3s in a quarter that saw only Scottie and BI score, except one bucket by Ochai Agbaji.

Things got better in the second quarter as IQ made up for his atrocious start. Mind you, when the Raptors struggled against a below-average defensive team – with an already depleted roster – it was still a bad sign. RJ Barrett finally got a bucket after a timeout.

In the third quarter, the Raptors held the Nuggets to no field goals made for a long, long stretch and put them at the line (they shot 10 free throws). Though the Raptors’ defence turned this game into a competitive one, all the work they had done was quickly nullified.



IQ blew a lay-up. DaRon Holmes III surprised broadcaster Paul Jones with a 3. Murray got a bucket off a turnover. Peyton Watson (team-high 24 points) had a jack-knife layup, and Dick answered by turning the ball over. The Raptors only had three turnovers in the first half, but had two during the Nuggets’ quick 7-0 run.

Bruce Brown’s two free throws at the start of the fourth stretched it to a 7-0 run, and Barrett answered back by cutting to the hoop. Barrett’s two fourth-quarter field goals were paint twos early in the fourth.

The Raptors played better, were so close with BI3 nearly saving NYE, but this game should have been a win for the Raptors to begin with. The last thing they should have been doing was playing catch-up to a depleted Nuggets roster.

As fans, we should expect more consistency for the Raptors in 2026.