Raptors Film Room: Brandon Ingram nearly saves the day

If this is any indication, 2026 will be... well, close to good.

The Toronto Raptors lost to a decimated Denver Nuggets team, which was missing four starters, including Nikola Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas. Brandon Ingram had a chance to redeem the team but his game-tying shot was called off.

I broke down exactly how it all went down:

Check out some of Camden MacMillan‘s hot takes for 2026:

Hot Takes