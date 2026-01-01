Raptors Film Room: Brandon Ingram nearly saves the day

The Toronto Raptors lost to a decimated Denver Nuggets team, which was missing four starters, including Nikola Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas. Brandon Ingram had a chance to redeem the team but his game-tying shot was called off.
- Barnes makes All NBA and finishes top two in DPOY: Barnes absolutely has the opportunity to win Defensive Player of the Year this season. He has been a whirlwind of defensive destruction akin to the Tasmanian Devil. Currently Barnes is seventh in betting odds to win the award, but in my opinion should be no lower than third and I think has a real chance to finish top two in voting. When that happens, there will be no arguments for Barnes to not be on an All-NBA team as well.
- Raptors finish top 3 in the East: Yes, I said it. Given where they currently sit in the standings, and the injuries they’ve suffered, I think the Raptors can finish a top 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors get up for big matchups, so even with the hard schedule, it’s absolutely possible. The current 3 seed is the Boston Celtics, who I can absolutely see falling off hard in the second half of the year.
- Immanuel Quickley is not a starter by the end of the season: Specifically, I think the Raptors should trade Quickley, the biggest issue is that with his contract I have no idea what team would want him. The thing is, Quickley is clearly not a starting point guard and Shead provides so much more value in that role. Even if the Raptors can’t find a trade partner I think the team would be better suited with Quickley coming off the bench. He can be a supercharged, superpaid sixth man with his shooting and it would allow him more freedom to play off-ball or do his own thing off the bench.
Regardless of what happens the rest of the way, I’ve already had way more fun watching the Raptors this season than the past few seasons combined. The second half of the season will be tough, but the team has shown they can be tough when they choose to.
