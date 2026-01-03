Gameday: Hawks @ Raptors, January 3rd

After a disappointing loss to the Nikola Jokic-less Denver Nuggets on New Years Eve, the Toronto Raptors are looking to come out with a win against the Atlanta Hawks in their first contest of the new year. Atlanta is going through an interesting phase currently, where their star point guard Trae Young has been in trade rumours throughout the season, and they are honestly playing better when he’s not in the lineup. Toronto has been getting their cavalry back over the last week, and they have completed some large comebacks as well, it would be nice if they had a dominant showing for 48 minutes for a change tonight.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 20-15 | 4th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.7 (20th) | Defensive Rating: 112.5 (5th) | Net Rating: +1.2 (13th)

Over their last three games, there has been an improvement on the offensive end from Toronto, as they rank 16th in the league in offense over that span. The return of RJ Barrett has provided more rim touches and that cutting boost that he provides, but it has been the bench in recent games that have stepped up immensely and helped Toronto out of some tight spots.

Atlanta is a middling defensive team overall, but with Young out of the lineup they are much better on that end because they don’t have to cover up for one of the worst defenders in the league. Led by Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Onyeka Okongwu on that end, Atlanta has some strong wing defenders, which makes them a good matchup for Toronto who are led by their wings Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes. Daniels is especially sticky on the ball, with wonderful screen navigation, so it is likely that Darko Rajakovic will involve him in off-ball actions and try to force switches to get him away from Ingram or Barnes so the offense can flow.

Hawks Outlook

Record: 17-19 | 10th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 114.8 (15th) | Defensive Rating: 115.2 (17th) | Net Rating: -0.4 (16th)

Atlanta is on the second leg of a back-to-back after demolishing the New York Knicks last night, so Toronto has the rest advantage there. Atlanta was in the midst of a skid that directly coincided with the return of Young. Young returned for 5 games before being sidelined again, and Atlanta lost all of those games, but since Young has been sidelined they have won 2 out of their last three and the offense has been firing on all cylinders. They blew out Minnesota and New York, two teams that are more talented than them on paper, and they did it with a free-flowing offense.

When Young is active, he commands the ball and can throw off the balance of their offense. Against Minnesota and New York, the ball just moved all over the floor freely, and they really dominated in transition, often sparked by a stout defensive play. Alexander-Walker is a candidate for Most Improved Player this season, his rise to 20 points per game and his growth on the offensive end this year has been remarkable. In particular he has made a noticeable leap as a finisher, and he seems to have taken a page out of his cousin’s book in that regard.

Jalen Johnson has been running Atlanta’s offense for most of the season, and he has made a strong case for All-Star this year. He has become a three-level scorer who can handle the ball confidently and attack you from anywhere, so with Barnes likely drawing this matchup, it can’t just be the driving that he is worried about containing, because Johnson can pepper you to death with push shots and mid-range jumpers as well. Alexander-Walker and Johnson are the leaders of this Atlanta offense, and if you can contain them, then your chance of winning increases tenfold.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Atlanta Hawks

PG: Nickeil Alexander-Walker

SG: Dyson Daniels

SF: Zacharie Risacher

PF: Jalen Johnson

C: Onyeka Okoungwu

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Sandro Mamukelashvilli

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl (Back) – Out

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young (Knee) – Out

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors -3.5 (–115) -110 O 232.5 (-115) Atlanta Hawks +3.5 (-105) +102 U 232.5 (-105)

Odds as of Jan.3, 12:00 a.m. ET

