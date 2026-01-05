Gameday: Hawks @ Raptors, January 5th

After their 134-117 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in a high-scoring slugfest, the Toronto Raptors will be hosting Atlanta again today as they face-off in an MLB style mini-series. The win over Atlanta two days ago surely bodes well for tonight’s game and should have Toronto feeling confident, but with that game being a shootout, there is more room for variability in tonight’s game. A win tonight would put Toronto on a two-game winning streak, and perhaps kickstart another prolonged period of success for them.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 21-15 | 4th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.7 (20th) | Defensive Rating: 112.5 (5th) | Net Rating: +1.2 (13th)

In their last matchup, RJ Barrett and Brandon Ingram finished with 29 points each, both providing the potent scoring that Toronto needed to keep pace and eventually out-score the Atlanta Hawks’ big scoring night. Barrett was especially hot from downtown shooting 4-8 from three combined with his usually strong finishing in the paint as a cutter and on-ball driver.

Ingram’s 29 points also came through shots that he can reliably get to and put in, his mid-range touch was very strong, but he was also getting to the paint as well, no matter who was guarding him. While both Barrett and Ingram are fantastic scorers, it is Toronto’s defense that needs to step up. They allowed two Hawks in Jalen Johnson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to score 30 points, and it was only due to the high-powered scoring from this wing duo that Toronto was able to pull out the win. It is a lot to ask for two players to combine for 58 points again, and while it can not be assumed that Johnson and Walker will both have high scoring games again, the type of shots they were making are replicable and Toronto needs to sharpen up their defense as a whole, compared to last game.

Hawks Outlook

Record: 17-20 | 10th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 114.8 (15th) | Defensive Rating: 115.2 (17th) | Net Rating: -0.4 (16th)

Despite the final score, the last game was a lot closer than it seemed. Atlanta was within punching distance well into the 4th quarter, and it was their free-flowing Trae Young-less offense that led to them having 17 makes from downtown. Once again, Johnson will be in a position to get downhill and spray it out to shooters if Toronto overcommits to helping, and Atlanta also has players who can put it on the deck and go get their own as well.

Atlanta’s defense got ran through though, and this is something that Toronto can replicate if they keep the pressure on in transition, and they get good isolation scoring from Ingram, and great playmaking from Barnes and Quickley. Atlanta’s paint defense in particular seemed to be unprepared and unable to handle Toronto, so expect Toronto to really drive the ball tonight.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Atlanta Hawks

PG: Nickeil Alexander-Walker

SG: Dyson Daniels

SF: Zacharie Risacher

PF: Jalen Johnson

C: Onyeka Okoungwu

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Sandro Mamukelashvilli

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl (Back) – Out

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young (Knee) – Out

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors -3.5 (–115) -110 O 232.5 (-115) Atlanta Hawks +3.5 (-105) +102 U 232.5 (-105)

Odds as of Jan.5, 12:00 a.m. ET

