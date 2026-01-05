Quick Reaction: Hawks 100, Raptors 118

A+ C. Murray-Boyles 31 MIN, 17 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL, 8-10 FG, 0-1 3FG, 1-2 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, 24 +/- Powerful game from CMB tonight, his finishing was superb, his passing and reads were great, and his paint defense was strong as well. He was active in transition, and he used his size under the rim on offense to impose his will on the glass and at the rim. He had some creative finishes sprinkled in, but his physical defense and shot contests at the rim were what shined the most.

B S. Barnes 37 MIN, 18 PTS, 8 REB, 10 AST, 0 STL, 8-16 FG, 0-3 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 7 +/- Brilliant playmaking from Barnes tonight, had an especially great play where he found Mamu cutting after a spin move. Wasn’t the biggest scoring night from Barnes but he took advantage of Atlanta’s weaker defense and mashed his way to the paint time after time.

B- I. Quickley 31 MIN, 16 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 5-11 FG, 3-7 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 8 +/- Fairly mundane game from Quickley tonight, he hit the occasional triple, but other than some light scoring he didn’t really offer too much. Seems that Atlanta’s defense was too long for him to get into the paint much, so he settled a bit on drives, his shooting was solid though.

B B. Ingram 35 MIN, 19 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 8-14 FG, 3-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 3 TO, 22 +/- Atlanta was content with sending hard doubles to Ingram and living with the consequences and although it took him a while, he would swing the ball away from these doubles and make sure it found the open man. His defense was amazing tonight, he was a very attentive help defender, sliding his way toward the paint to block shots and positioning himself well in the gaps also. He hit a huge triple to keep Atlanta at bay late in the 4th as well.

B- R. Barrett 31 MIN, 17 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 7-17 FG, 2-8 3FG, 1-5 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, 21 +/- Barrett tried to replicate his last game against Atlanta tonight, firing from behind the arc repeatedly, but he couldn’t find the bottom of the net. Just an overall cold shooting night for Barrett, despite getting to the rim repeatedly. 1 of his 2 makes from three were to really shut the door on an Atlanta comeback, so at least he put in a timely bucket.

B- S. Mamukelashvili 23 MIN, 12 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 4-9 FG, 1-4 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -1 +/- Mamu was active on the glass, using the rebounding to help spark fast breaks where he was also active in. Pretty cold from three but his constant movement got him rewarded with free throws, and he added in a tough floater in the middle of the floor to help Toronto keep the lead.

A- G. Dick 18 MIN, 11 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 4-4 FG, 2-2 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 2 +/- Dick was perfect from the field, and he was patient with the looks he got, not letting Atlanta’s defense speed him up. Got a nice steal which led to a transition bucket to extend Toronto’s lead. He was pretty impactful given he only played 18 minutes, his confidence on offense is growing every game.

B- J. Shead 17 MIN, 5 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 2-3 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 10 +/- Shead’s energy was the most impactful part of his game tonight, he was pressuring the ball, pushing it in transition, and he even got a couple of steals.

C- J. Walter 12 MIN, 3 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-5 FG, 0-4 3FG, 1-2 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -9 +/- Walter was not the best efficiency wise tonight, missed plenty of open looks, unfortunately this kept him off the floor for the majority of the game.