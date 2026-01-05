Raptors 905 head coach Jones named December’s G League coach of the month

Drew Jones is the third coach in Raptors 905 history to win a Coach of the Month award.

Raptors 905 head coach Drew Jones III has been named the NBA G League head coach of the month for December.

Jones is the third coach in Raptors 905 history to win a Coach of the Month award, joining Patrick Mutombo (January 2022) and Jerry Stackhouse (December 2016).

Over December, the 905 did not lose (excluding the Winter Showcase final, which doesn’t count towards the standings), posting a perfect 12-0 record and leading the 905 to their first-ever Winter Showcase tournament.

Currently, the 905 (19-1) remain atop the G in net rating (15.9) and defensive rating (101.8), while sitting fourth in offensive rating (117.7). The Mississauga squad also sits top three in field goal percentage (50.1 per cent), 3-point percentage (37.1 per cent), and assists per game (27.5).

The 905 became the first team ever to go undefeated (14-0) in Tip-Off Tournament play, setting an NBA G League record for most consecutive wins to start a season in the process. The previous record was 10 straight games by the Memphis Hustle during the 2019-20 season.

It’s been a complete turnaround for Jones in year two, as the head coach already has more total wins (19) than he had all last season, as the team finished with an 18-32 record.

It was a roller coaster year for Jones in his first season in 2024-2025, starting with a 5-11 record through the Tip-Off Tournament, before flipping a switch once the regular season began. The team started the clean slate 11-4, the second-best start in franchise history, and topped the Eastern Conference.

Injuries and players getting called up unravelled the season, however, as the team would go on to lose 17 of their last 19 games, plummeting down the standings while setting a franchise record 10 losses in a row.