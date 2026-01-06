Raptors cohesively manhandle Hawks to complete season series sweep

When you play the same team in consecutive games it gives you a chance to zero in on their talents and truly tailor your game plan to counter whatever they can throw at you. Toronto faced Atlanta for the second time in a row last night, and the game looked extremely different than their first matchup this month. Not only did Toronto’s defense, namely Scottie Barnes and Collin Murray-Boyles do an excellent job shutting down Jalen Johnson, their offense was also more connected, finishing with 34 assists and 7 players in double figures.

From the opening tip Toronto was in control of this game, and their swarming defense stifled Atlanta from getting going in the opening minutes. Brandon Ingram had one of his best defensive games, he was pretty attentive as a help defender, more specifically as a weak side helper at the rim, sliding into the lane and using his slinky-like arms to swat alley-oop attempts and would-be layups out of the air. Collin Murray-Boyles is an extremely useful player, especially against teams who do not have traditional big men in the paint. His combination of size, length, and feel were on full display last night, and he was dominating in the paint against these Hawks. He had some really creative finishes, finishing right under the basket after an inside pass, he wasn’t afraid to let it go from distance, and he was a force in transition as well.

His defense was incredible as well, he kept Atlanta off the glass, he was switching out onto the perimeter at will, but his paint defense, especially for a rookie, is just outstanding. You couldn’t venture into the paint without CMB putting a body on you, and really making you work for your shot. His passing was also great, and the ball flowed through him effortlessly as he would almost immediately make the proper read. This was just a complete game from Murray-Boyles through and through, this tertiary offensive play, and versatile defensive play is exactly what you want to see from him.

This game was a cohesive effort on both ends of the ball, no one really stood out as a scorer like RJ Barrett and Ingram did in the first Atlanta game with 29 points apiece. Last night the ball moved around so vigorously, thanks to Atlanta’s method of sending hard doubles to Ingram every time he touched the ball. This created numerous advantages for Toronto, at least when Ingram would recognize the double and swing it quickly enough. Toronto just seemed more invested in moving the ball last night, cutting and filling space, but transition was really the killer. Atlanta just couldn’t keep up with Toronto, and with Toronto forcing turnovers and getting points off those turnovers, Atlanta could never quite make up the gap in the lead.

There was a scare late in the game where Atlanta took advantage of Toronto’s offensive lull. Toronto’s offense could not create a good look for what felt like an hour during the middle of the 4th quarter, drives leading to nothing, open triples clanking off the rim. Zacharie Risacher was beginning to heat up and at one point got the Toronto lead down to single digits. But two timely threes from Ingram and Barrett at this time kept Atlanta at bay, and ultimately ensured that Toronto was not going to be on the wrong end of a comeback.

Toronto’s bench had yet another great game collectively, as they helped fill up some of the gaps on offense the starters had, often adding to the lead. There have been plenty of times in recent memory where the bench guys come in the game, bring great energy, and don’t ruin the flow of the offense, and without their immense help last night, Toronto likely loses this game.

PRESENTED BY COORS LIGHT

For over 30 years, Coors Light has been more than a beer, it’s been part of the game. As the official beer sponsor since 1995, we’ve celebrated every buzzer-beater and every fan who makes the season unforgettable. When the action heats up, Coors Light is the Chill Choice, keeping you refreshed from tip-off to final whistle. Because staying chill isn’t just a play, it’s the winning tradition.

Find Coors Light near you at: Buy Beer Online | Coors Light