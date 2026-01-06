Raptors film room: Collin Murray-Boyles and Gradey Dick shine in win over Hawks

The Raptors had seven players score in double figures tonight as they swept the season series against the Atlanta Hawks. Rookie Collin Murray-Boyles had his best game of the season, and Gradey Dick was impressive on both ends in their victory.

In this video, I break down how both players excelled tonight and why they’re important to the long-term success of the team:

Here is Samson Folk on the win:

Not to be outdone defensively, and they often aren’t since they’re a top-5 defense, the Raptors managed to stall what the Hawks were trying to do on the other side of the floor. It required a high level of connnectivity to keep track of Atlanta’s incessant punch and relocate offense. It lacks in creativity, yes, but it certainly doesn’t lack for effort. The two teams finally combined for a so-so offensive quarter from both sides. A quarter wherein the Raptors managed to extend their lead by 1. After 7 quarters of basketball, these teams were very familiar with one another, and the scale that kept tipping in the Raptors favor seemed to be motivated continuously by the big, strong hand of physicality.

The physicality was sustained into the fourth quarter. It wasn’t just the big forwards either. You could see it in the Barrett-Porzingis matchup that kept poking its head up. You could see it when Dick had to bang around with Okongwu for a couple possessions at a time. The Raptors kept the Hawks at bay, always prepared with a stiff arm. The first 7-0 run the Raptors allowed at the front end of the fourth was answered accordingly. When they gave up a second 7-0 run near the 6 minute mark — largely due to some great doubling from the Hawks defense — the Raptors snapped back into the swing of things with a block at the rim from Walter on Okongwu and an unstoppable transition run out for an and-1 from Barnes. Punch. Counterpunch.

Of course, on his night (at least from a narrative standpoint), Murray-Boyles wasn’t just closing, but impacting everything. Fighting and collecting a loose ball before locating Ingram for a triple. Cleaning the glass. Scoring on the roll. Finding the inbetween, navigating the space around the Raptors shot makers (mostly Barrett down the stretch), and posturing as a seasoned pro.

The Raptors beat the Hawks handily in this one, and on the season (sweeping the series 4-0). There wasn’t a single Raptor above 20 points on the night, and while their were some quality performances around the roster, none were louder than what Magneto was able to provide.

A bash bro. A quick thinker. A winner.