The Raptors Defense is Elite

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath discuss the latest in the Raptors realm.

From Samson’s piece:

“The Raptors magnetic rookie, Collin Murray-Boyles — nicknamed Magneto for his ability to attract the ball defensively for steals and deflections, the latter of which he is in the 99th percentile in frequency of creating — featured heavily in all of what went well for his squad. A connective piece and playmaker. A touchstone that the ball could pick up energy from before moving on to a shooter or a dunker. Defensively he stonewalled drive after drive against the Hawks best initiators and had a weak-side block. He hit an outside jumper with a toe on the line, shout out DeMar DeRozan. He finished around the rim, imperfectly, but repeatedly. He stuffed the stat sheet as full as Santa’s sack. Or perhaps, since Christmas is over, as full as Atlanta’s brass’ calendars to meet with and discuss Trae Young trade options.

During his second stint in the game, Murray-Boyles continued to flex this advantage. Winning the battles against the Hawks frontcourt while displaying a keen awareness that his low center of gravity was effective in dislodging players around the court, and a keen awareness of when to pass out to shooters and not try to force a finish at the rim. This approach culminated in a 3-basket stretch where he linked up with Dick for an ingenious pass for three, followed by a good one for another, and finally, a roll to the bucket where he gathered a bounce pass, rammed Johnson out of the way, and finished over the top. It was the Raptors rookie who pushed them forward. Tie ups. Chase downs. An ever physical presence. NOT a north-north magnetic match. An opposite pole, absolutely glued to everyone on the court.

There wasn’t a single Raptor above 20 points on the night, and while their were some quality performances around the roster, none were louder than what Magneto was able to provide.

A bash bro. A quick thinker. A winner.”

Have a blessed day.