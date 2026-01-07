Raptors forward Brandon Ingram ruled out vs. Hornets with right thumb sprain

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram suffered a right thumb sprain in Wednesday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets and did not return.

While defending late in the second quarter, the 28-year-old tried poking the ball away from Charlotte Hornets rookie guard Kon Knueppel, jamming his thumb in the process.

According to TSN’s Kayla Gray, the team had X-rays done, with the results coming back negative.

In 11 minutes, Ingram racked up six points on 2-for-7 shooting from the field, to go along with three blocks and two assists.

In his first year with the Raptors, the wing is averaging 22.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 47.6 per cent from the field and 35.3 per cent from distance.

The 6-foot-8, 190-pound forward only appeared in 18 games last season due to an ankle injury.

Sophomore guard Ja’Kobe Walter was moved into the starting lineup to begin the second half in place of Ingram.

The 21-year-old has played in 34 games this season, averaging 6.0 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 42.6 per cent from the field and 36.2 per cent from 3-point territory. Walter has made 25 career starts.