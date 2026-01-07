Gameday: Raptors @ Hornets, January 7th

Toronto is on a two-game win streak and finally out of the funk that plagued them for several games. On the road in Charlotte against the Hornets they have a great chance to extend their winning-streak to 3 games. Charlotte is one of those teams that are clearly better than their record, and they have a ton of young talent that can give Toronto a scare, and potentially steal this game from them. The November 29th matchup between the Hornets and Raptors was a close game, with some late-game dramatics, so we already know that Charlotte is capable of punching above their weight.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 22-15 | 4th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 114.0 (19th) | Defensive Rating: 111.8 (4th) | Net Rating: +2.1 (11th)

Charlotte is an extremely weak defensive team, with injuries to an already subpar center position. Their point-of-attack defense is also compromised as it is led by LaMelo Ball, a notoriously poor defender, and Kon Knueppel who is also not a standout defender. Charlotte is not a big team, so Scottie Barnes and Collin Murray-Boyles should have no problem on the glass with them. Barnes should also have a favorable matchup throughout the game, with his likely matchup being Miles Bridges, who does not have the size and ability to contain Barnes on defense. Offense will be the last of Toronto’s worries tonight, they can attack Charlotte all over the floor, and they will contend for many second chances as well, despite not having a true center in.

Hornets Outlook

Record: 13-23 | 12th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 115.6 (11th) | Defensive Rating: 117.3 (25th) | Net Rating: -1.7 (19th)

Charlotte is riding high coming into this game, as in their last game they dominated the defending champion OKC Thunder, and ran them off the floor. Charlotte is dangerous because they are a team with multiple players who can put the ball on the floor, attack the rim, and shoot. Led by Ball, he is a maestro who can heat up from outside in a moment, and punish any defensive miscues with his passing. Brandon Miller is also a dangerous and athletic scorer who can have a monster night if he is not accounted for properly. Then they have the young sniper and likely rookie of the year in Kneuppel who has been an excellent offensive player this year, and a real threat from outside the arc.

Charlotte’s offense is what keeps them in games, and also allows them to get back into a game they are trailing in. You can not let Ball get comfortable in the pick n’ roll, once he starts getting in a groove downhill and getting to his floater and spraying it out to shooters, you’re in trouble.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:00 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Venue: Spectrum Center

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Charlotte Hornets

PG: LaMelo Ball

SG: Kon Knueppel

SF: Brandon Miller

PF: Miles Bridges

C: Moussa Diabate

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Sandro Mamukelashvilli

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl (Back) – Out

Charlotte Hornets

Trae Young (Knee) – Out

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors -4.5 (–115) -217 O 232.5 (-115) Charlotte Hornets +4.5 (-105) +180 U 232.5 (-105)

Odds as of Jan.7, 12:00 a.m. ET

