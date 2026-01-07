Raptors film room: Immanuel Quickley saves the day with game winner

Immanuel Quickley was 2-for-10 from three before knocking down the go-ahead clutch three for the win in the dying seconds versus the Charlotte Hornets. RJ Barrett poured in 16 points in the fourth quarter to help the Raptors win without Brandon Ingram, who left the game with a thumb injury.

I broke down all things Raptors-related about this game:

Here’s Samson Folk, recapping the game:

Somewhere in the shuffle, the Raptors backcourt picked them up. After a very strugglesome start to the game (and especially for Barrett), the pairing of former Knicks started to score with consistency. It’s not as if the shots got a whole lot easier. It was still a lot of pitch, assess, create. Pitch, assess, create. Only, instead of failing to score… they managed it. Barrett started 2/12 and en route to putting the Raptors up by 3 in the middle of the fourth quarter, put together an 8/9 shooting stretch. Quickley had a triple and a layup in this stretch as well. Firmly in the mix of it all, Murray-Boyles quietly nabbed his career high in rebounds. Not taking many shots, but giving the Raptors extra possession after extra possession to work with.

The Raptors gave themselves a chance to finish. They gave their backcourt a chance to finish.

It was Barrett who dragged them, with isolation buckets on Kon Knueppel, to a 2-point deficit with 1.6 seconds left. It was Barnes who set the screen, Mamu as the trigger man inbounder.

“I usually say Call 5 but it was Call God on that one.” – Immanuel Quickley

Quickley sprinted up court, with a slight curve toward the ball and loaded up… expeditiously to let the ball fly from downtown, and for the win.

With that shot, the Raptors only lost the 3-point battle by 21 points. Turns out, they just need it not to be 24. Despite missing the shot making all game, it was a fantastic bit of shot making that delivered them the win. All the smash and bash hoops. All the defense and hustle. It put them in the position they needed.