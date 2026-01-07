Watch: Immanuel Quickley walks it off in Charlotte with a buzzer beater

IMMANUEL QUICKLEY LADIES AND GENTLEMEN‼️🎯 pic.twitter.com/Od4TxWiK0j — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 8, 2026

On a night where Toronto struggled to shoot the three, Immanuel Quickley has walked it off for the Toronto Raptors at the buzzer. Toronto was a woeful 7 for 34 from beyond the arc in this one as a team, but the one that mattered the most ended up going in.

Immanuel Quickley started the year sluggish, and fans were worried after Toronto committed to a 5 year $175 million contract to the 26-year-old guard back in the offseason of 2024.

Brandon Ingram went down in this game with a thumb strain, and Scottie Barnes was out for most of the fourth quarter, but RJ Barrett and Quickley refused to let the Raptors lose tonight in an old-school contest that saw both teams score under 100. This buzzer-beater ended up being the 8th game-winning buzzer-beater of the season and the last one since Rui Hachimura walked off the Toronto Raptors on December 4, 2025, in the Scotiabank Arena.

IQ ended the night on 21 points from 8 of 18 shooting. He was one of four Raptors to finish this game in double digits for scoring as RJ Barrett led the team with 28 points, Scottie Barnes chipped in 17 in 30 minutes, and Sandro Mamukelashvili was also a big part of this comeback with his second half perforamnce and 10 points.

Up next for the Raptors is another revenge game on the road with the Boston Celtics on Friday night, as they’ve also had their number like the Charlotte Hornets, with a two-to-zero lead so far in the series.

