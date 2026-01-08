Quickley’s Clutch Shooting, Succeeding while Small, and trading for Anthony Davis

Samson Folk and Trevon Heath discuss the latest in the Raptors realm.



From Samson’s piece:

“The Raptors go from a big team to a small team faster than maybe any other team in the NBA. When they start Jakob Poeltl they’re huge. When Poeltl exits the lineup (and with Mo Bamba recently released) the Raptors immediately shrink to a squad without a single player taller than 6-foot-9. Even the Hornets, without their gargantuan rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner, can pivot to Moussa Diabate if they so choose.

So, the Raptors go small. Only, they can’t go small like the original small-ball architects intended. Sandro Mamukelashvili has done a very good job of providing punch and spacing from the frontcourt, but no man is an island. These Raptors don’t shoot the lights out. They try to guard up, bash and smash, and use their mobility even if it doesn’t come with conventional spacing. This has consistently put a burden on the likes of Scottie Barnes (for years now) and now Collin Murray-Boyles to battle with big(ger) boys.

Somehow, the Raptors have continued to piece together wins, to survive on the glass despite this. In fact, they haven’t given up an above average offensive rebounding performance to a single team since Poeltl’s exit against Brooklyn. You can even look at Brandon Ingram’s career high in defensive rebounding and block-percentage, which is borne out of the Raptors needing more around the basket on defense.

All this to say, the Raptors are a team that is easily defined by their forwards. It extends well beyond the stat lines, which they have to stuff of course, and into some of the less measured effort stuff. Scraping, clawing to keep things afloat, and hoping that some of the shot-making elsewhere helps them to tip the scales. We saw this play out in the first half of the Hornets game.”

