Raptors 905 thrash Noblesville Boom without two-way players

The Raptors 905 were without all three of their two-way players for the first time this season against the Noblesville Boom on Thursday.

Up against it, they embodied “playing the right way,” with fluid offensive motion and unwavering defensive attention powering a 117-98 win, despite missing their two leading scorers, AJ Lawson and Alijah Martin, who were assigned to the Toronto Raptors.

Even absent their best players, there’s a winning residue that permeates successful teams. In this game, the 905’s depth players made the most of their opportunity and showed they can shoulder a greater load.

It was also announced over an hour before tip-off that Chucky Hepburn underwent surgery on his meniscus in his right knee and will miss a minimum of six weeks, at which point he’ll be re-evaluated.

So the 905 opened the game with Tyreke Key operating as the bring-up ball handler and initiating offence.

For a group full of tertiary playmakers at best, the ball had energy. It was zipping around the court like it had a life of its own, and one full of vigor and zest at that.

Double drag screens, pick n’ roll with non-traditional ball handlers and the aforementioned sentient ball resulted in easy points at the rim – David Roddy post ups, Patrick McCaw back cuts, open corner 3s.

Key soon showed his value off the ball too, ghosting a screen and banging a triple from the top of the floor.

Even without their core players, the core tenets of the 905’s game remained, and they effectively ate Noblesville alive in the gaps to start the game to the tune of four steals and six forced turnovers in the first six minutes.

They traded in their hearty diet of half-court rim attempts for silver-spoon transition buckets. Not all of them were easy though; Key flung himself at the rim through traffic and full extended to barely get the ball over a contest, off the glass, and in. Later, the six-foot-two guard skied for a lob from Roddy in transition, caught it at its summit and got a touch layup to go. He was tied for a team-high with 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting as the game entered garbage time in the fourth.

The 905 were pulling out every cut in the book. Roddy Laker cut for a clean finish, Joiner blade cut for points. Soon they were going to have to start coming up with new names for their sprints to the rim. Big Body Roddy was the other 905er with 26 late in the fourth, adding eight rebounds and eight assists.

Key and Roddy also each had three steals apiece as they fought for every inch of defensive ground.

Thanks to their ability to access the rim in the most efficient ways possible, the 905 carried a 56-42 lead into halftime even though they went 1-for-11 from 3-point range.

Then in the third, the levys broke, and they shot 6-of-11 on triples. The 905’s combination of ping-pong passing and drive-and-kicks kept creating good looks and they eventually started falling.

Head coach Drew Jones and the 905 ran effective actions too. He called for 77 (a double drag), Tyson Degenhart slipped the first screen, caught on the roll, drew help, and found an open Quincy Guerrier in the corner. A chin screen resulted in a Degenhart post-up and kick out for 3.

The cohesive offence and suffocating defence opened up a 27-point lead midway through the third on the back of a 20-6 run.

Key drilled back-to-back triples to start the fourth quarter extending the 905 lead to 33. He’d missed three straight after making one early in the first, but you can’t keep a good shooter down.

While the Raptors were without their two-ways, that shouldn’t remain a theme going forward, as they’ve consistently been available throughout the season due to a lack of need at the NBA level.

Except for Hepburn, who will be out for at least six of the 12 weeks remaining in the G League season.

I’ve written about this ad nauseum lately, but Hepburn’s absence has had a significant impact on how the 905 play on both ends.

He’s by far their best player at the traditional point-guard stuff: Running pick n’ roll, using his dribble to navigate the middle of the floor, keeping the offence humming with smart passes.

Defensively Jones aptly described him as “the head of the snake.” A fervid, relentless presence at the point of attack that bothers ball handlers like a mosquito on a tepid summer day.

“They’ve been great,” said Jones before the game of AJ Hoggard and Jarkel Joiner filling the void left by Hepburn. “I mean, the ball hasn’t necessarily gone in for AJ like he would’ve liked, but I think the professional maturity is that he defended through it all.”

“And I think in his role at the next level, at the NBA level, whether the ball’s going in or out, he’s gotta defend. And I told him, I was like, ‘man, I’m super proud of you.’ I was like, ‘whether the ball goes in or out, I could care less. But you showed a lot of professional maturity playing through it, defending through the missed shots.'”

So far, Joiner and Hoggard and now Key have filled in admirably, providing enough of a facsimile of Hepburn to sustain the 905’s success through pressure, run outs and keeping the ball moving.

Even when Lawson and Martin return, the team will need its depth guards to maintain this standard of play to stay on pace for a historic season.