Raptors Injury News: Brandon Ingram not spotted at practice in Boston

With Toronto being in Boston for their upcoming matchup tomorrow against the Celtics, we got an update on three starting five members from the Raptors.

Poeltl (knee) practiced in Boston Thurs, but Ingram (thumb) & Barnes (knee) did not. It was a ight workout so I'm told not to read too much into Barnes not being there. He did finish the game in Charlotte. There was no update on outlook for Ingram, who left in the second quarter. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) January 8, 2026

Brandon Ingram was not seen practicing with the team after picking up a thumb strain in a tight 97-96 buzzer-beater win in Charlotte. He was only able to play 11 minutes as he put up six points, two rebounds and three blocks in his limited run.

Scottie Barnes was another name mentioned in Michael Grange’s tweet, as he was also not at practice after missing a big chunk of the fourth quarter against the Hornets due to a knee injury he picked up in the second half. Barnes did, however, check back into the game during crunch time late in the fourth quarter and provided a huge pick for Immanuel Quickley’s game-winner at the buzzer, along with 17 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 block.

Lastly, Jakob Poeltl was spotted at practice and has been ramping up to get back into game shape as his return is just around the corner now after sustaining a back injury against the Brooklyn Nets back on December 21, 2025, when he only registered seven minutes of action with two points and two rebounds. Collin Murray-Boyles recently moved into the starting lineup in his place and has done a good job of filling the vacant spot that Poeltl left behind for over two weeks now.

