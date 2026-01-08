Zach Lowe lavishes praise on Scottie Barnes

On the most recent edition of The Zach Lowe Show, Zach Lowe and Rob Mahoney went over their All-Star picks for the 2025-26 NBA season, and they both sang high praise for Toronto’s Scottie Barnes.

New Zach Lowe Show: Trae trade, full All-Star picks, notes on a bunch of teams/trends/Giannis comments/etc — w/ @RobMahoney:



Spotify: https://t.co/h5wvCz9TQ4



YT: https://t.co/7S1a7jxf0v — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) January 9, 2026

Zach Lowe started listing his Eastern picks in the order around the 56-minute mark of how likely they should be to make the All-Star Game.

There were some names mentioned for the Eastern side ahead of Scottie Barnes, which I won’t spoil, but once they got to Scottie, he took a break from the list and started to defend Barnes. Right before Lowe began to talk again, Mahoney chimed in with, “I think he might be a lock, he’s been so good defensively, especially given where we’re about to go with the rest of the Eastern Conference roster, I think he might have to be put in.” Lowe said, “Let’s elevate him and mystery player to eight locks.”

He kept going on with more praise for Scottie. “He’s at like 19,6 and 6, his shooting numbers are actually good. He has been so bought in defensively, not just defensively, you want me to set 20 screens tonight and roll hard? I’ll do that.” He ended with “If there’s one Raptor to make it, it should be him over Brandon Ingram, respect to Brandon Ingram, but it’s not even close.”

Check out the rest of the podcast, as this was a really good one; they really think Barnes should be a lock to make the trip to Los Angeles for All-Star Weekend, which goes down in just over a month, starting on February 13 at the Intuit Dome, the new home of the Clippers.

TABLE Fare + Social is a vibrant food hall in the heart of Toronto’s financial district, offering a unique dining and social experience just steps from transit and the arena—perfect for pregame meals before tip-off. Open weekdays from 11am to 10pm, TABLE serves up morning treats, creative eats, and lively after-work events. With a private terrace overlooking Toronto’s elevated park, guests enjoy stunning views alongside year-round programming that includes food tastings, cooking classes, live music, and pop-up events designed to spark connection and creativity.

Follow along @Tablefood hall or tablefoodhall.com