Alijah Martin sets his aspirations high for his career on the Hello and Welcome Podcast

On the most recent edition of the Hello and Welcome podcast, host William Lou had the chance to speak with Toronto Raptors rookie and two-way guard Alijah Martin.

1-on-1 with Raptors rookie Alijah Martin on @hellowelcomepod:

– Why the 905 been the best team in the G League

– Inside the Raptors locker room

– Alijah's career goals and how he's working to expand his game

– Teaching Alijah some Toronto vocabularyhttps://t.co/kdUh5M59mN — William Lou (@william_lou) January 9, 2026

William Lou sparked a conversation about Alijah Martin being a part of Raptors plans for the future saying, “I was talking to Darko about it, he (Darko) said, he’s (Martin) doing everything he needs to do, he’s checking all the boxes, we have him in our long-term plans.” Martin added, “It’s good to see everybody’s nods, just gotta keep faith, keep your head down and keep putting the work in. I won’t be satisfied until I look back in my career and be a hall of famer with multiple championships.” Alijah makes it very clear that he’s got big expectations for himself.

A few minutes later, Lou asks about who in the locker room is stepping up and being the vocal leader that the team needs, and Martin responds with “Chucky (Hepburn for the Raptors 905)” plus four other names that I won’t spoil too much. “For the Raptors, Scottie (Barnes),” plus four other names again.

Martin, a 6-foot-2 inches guard out of Florida, has been a huge part of the Raptors 905’s success, averaging 30.2 minutes per game across 14 outings, along with 18.7 points per game across 49.7 percent shooting from the field and 41.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc. For the Raptors, he’s only featured in three games so far, playing a total of seven minutes, and he already registered a steal, also a big part of his game, averaging 1.6 per game with the 905.

This podcast was wonderful, and you should really give it a listen to get to know one of Toronto’s rookies better, as in the second half of the interview, the tone changes to a more relaxed and fun vibe as Lou and Martin discuss locker room vibes, and even at the ending Lou quizzes Martin on “Toronto man lingo” which was hilarious.

