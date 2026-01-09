Gameday: Raptors @ Celtics, January 9th

Coming off of their miraculous last-second win against the Charlotte Hornets in which Immanuel Quickley hit the game-winning three, Toronto looks to keep the magic going on the road against the Boston Celtics. Both Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes are on the injury report and listed as questionable tonight, after they both suffered injuries against the Hornets. It goes without saying that not having either of these players, let alone both of them, would be pretty brutal for Toronto. But if last game and the last few weeks have showed us anything, it’s that Toronto is a team that fights, no matter the odds.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 23-15 | 4th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.8 (20th) | Defensive Rating: 111.7 (3rd) | Net Rating: +2.1 (12th)

Toronto has been used to having to lean on the bench this season with the various injuries that have plagued their lineup, but tonight might be taking it to the next level. With the statuses of Ingram and Barnes in the air, the bulk of the workload will fall on RJ Barrett if Toronto is without their star duo. He closed the game against Charlotte with tough finishing, bruising drives, and he mainly did this on-ball. Barrett will have to take on more on-ball reps today against a defense that is not the best on the interior, but they do have some perimeter defenders that match up well with him.

With Barnes and Ingram potentially being out it would cause a cascade effect on the lineups. Bench players would have to be elevated to the starting lineup, which means that the deeper bench players would be needed to come in and contribute meaningful minutes, it would be a real uphill battle, but not an impossible one. Immanuel Quickley, one of the only remaining healthy starters would need to step up as both a scorer and a playmaker if Toronto is to win this game. Hopefully the game-winner is the boost he needed to make a real turn this season, and be the threat Toronto thinks he can be.

Celtics Outlook

Record: 23-13 | 3rd in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 122.2 (2nd) | Defensive Rating: 114.5 (15th) | Net Rating: +7.7 (3rd)

Boston was written off by many people in the offseason, after Tatum went down with an injury and the traded away multiple core members of their championship roster, but they have persevered and blew past the expectation set for them. Led by Jaylen Brown who is averaging a career-high 30 points per game, their offense has remained one of the best in the league. They are still getting up an insane amount of triples at 43.2 which is good for second in the league, and they are first in makes at 15.9. Despite their team looking different, the offensive philosophy is still the same, try to blitzkrieg your opponent from downtown, and overwhelm them with the three-pointer point differential.

It remains to be seen who will suit up for Toronto tonight, but even at full strength the Celtics have given Toronto trouble this year. Toronto must be swift in limiting second chances, and keeping track of moving shooters, because once Boston gets on a roll from downtown and Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, and Sam Hauser start lighting it up, you’re in for a long night.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:00 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Venue: TD Garden

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Boston Celtics

PG: Payton Pritchard

SG: Derrick White

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Sam Hauser

C: Neemias Queta

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Collin Murray-Boyles

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl (Back) – Out

Brandon Ingram (Finger) – Out

Scottie Barnes (Knee) – Out

Boston Celtics

Josh Minott (Ankle) – Out

Jayson Tatum (Achilles) – Out

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors +8.5 (–115) +274 O 223.5 (-115) Boston Celtics -8.5 (-105) -347 U 223.5 (-105)

Odds as of Jan.9, 12:00 a.m. ET

